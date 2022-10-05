Godfather Twitter Review: Film Buffs Tweet Their Opinions On Chiranjeevi's Lucifer Remake!

Megastar Chiranjeevi is continuing to make films that suit his age and style, irrespective of their box office result. The actor, who enjoys a great fan base has tasted a disaster in the form of his last film Acharya, under the direction of Koratala Siva. The movie remained one of the biggest disasters of his entire career. However, the veteran actor is now back in his most stylish avatar yet, in Godfather. Directed by Mohan Raja, Godfather is the remake of the super hit Malayalam film Lucifer, starring Mohanlal and helmed by actor Pruthviraj Sukumaran.

Fans of the Megastar who watched the film a bit earlier than others have taken to their social media accounts to share their opinion on Godfather. Take a look at some of those tweets here:



Venky Reviews

@venkyreviews

#Godfather A Good Political Action-Thriller that is a faithful remake which sticks true to the core but has changes that keep the proceedings engaging.

Megastar and Thaman show all the way. Fine job of making changes without spoiling the core. Good One👍

#GodFather Though there are parts where the film feels stretched out and lengthy, the director does a good job of keeping us engaged. Has all the ingredients to become a big success at the box office!!

Rating: 3/5



Raavi

@RaaviNtr

Good first half

@MusicThaman

bgm and story changes are good #GodFather

JUNIOR_NITHIIN

@EditzPubg

My review movie super hit #GodFather



STEADY

@SteadyTheShip

The #GodFather of Indian commercial cinema

@KChiruTweets

sir back with a bang 🔥

Best movie after re entry 👍

@jayam_mohanraja

sir direction at it's best 👏

@MusicThaman

BGM ⚡

Rest of the cast & crew good but BOSS overshadowed them with absolute domination

Rating : 3.25/5

always_Dinesh

@Dinesh2005727

#GodFather was a power ful political film with powerful scenes

@MusicThaman

powerful bgm in whole movie and mainly in elivated scenes.

@jayam_mohanraja

has done good job .finally this dussera was #powerfulpoliticalblockbuster

Rating:⭐⭐⭐⭐/5



ChanT 🇮🇳

@Chanti1306

#GodFather : Boss is Back

Engaging Political Drama Packed with Powerful Performances

#Satyadev got a meaty role and he nailed it and special mention to #Puri.

Overall a satisfying film after long time from #Chiranjeevi..

#Thaman full form lo unnadu

Felt Little lengthy

#JR30

rupesh_the_2003

@RoyalismRupesh

Big comeback with a mega poltical action ... Hearing good things about #GodFather



CIBI Media

@CibiMedia

#GodFather Review:

- Sticks to the original, with some tweaks for telugu audience.

- Tailor made role for #MegastarChiranjeevi

- Keeps you engaging throughout.

#GodFatherOnOct5th #GodFatherReview #Chiranjeevi

Godfather hit the screens all over the world on October 5 as a Dasara festival release. The movie stars Nayanthara, Satyadev Kancharana, and Sunil among others in pivotal roles. Bollywood actor Salman Khan and director Puri Jagannadh have made special appearances in the film.

Godfather's digital streaming rights are reportedly bought by Netflix for an amount of Rs 57 Crore. The movie also stars Murali Sharma, Brahmaji, Samuthirakani, Tanya Ravichandran, and Gangavva among others.

The film's music and background score are composed by S Thaman. Marthand K Venkatesh worked as the film's editor, and Nirav Shah is the cinematographer. Super Good Films and Konidela Production Company jointly produced the film.