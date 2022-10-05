Godfather Twitter Review: Film Buffs Tweet Their Opinions On Megastar Chiranjeevi's Lucifer Remake!

Megastar
Chiranjeevi
is
continuing
to
make
films
that
suit
his
age
and
style,
irrespective
of
their
box
office
result.
The
actor,
who
enjoys
a
great
fan
base
has
tasted
a
disaster
in
the
form
of
his
last
film
Acharya,
under
the
direction
of
Koratala
Siva.
The
movie
remained
one
of
the
biggest
disasters
of
his
entire
career.
However,
the
veteran
actor
is
now
back
in
his
most
stylish
avatar
yet,
in
Godfather.
Directed
by
Mohan
Raja,
Godfather
is
the
remake
of
the
super
hit
Malayalam
film
Lucifer,
starring
Mohanlal
and
helmed
by
actor
Pruthviraj
Sukumaran.
Fans
of
the
Megastar
who
watched
the
film
a
bit
earlier
than
others
have
taken
to
their
social
media
accounts
to
share
their
opinion
on
Godfather.
Take
a
look
at
some
of
those
tweets
here:
.
.
Godfather
hit
the
screens
all
over
the
world
on
October
5
as
a
Dasara
festival
release.
The
movie
stars
Nayanthara,
Satyadev
Kancharana,
and
Sunil
among
others
in
pivotal
roles.
Bollywood
actor
Salman
Khan
and
director
Puri
Jagannadh
have
made
special
appearances
in
the
film.
Godfather's
digital
streaming
rights
are
reportedly
bought
by
Netflix
for
an
amount
of
Rs
57
Crore.
The
movie
also
stars
Murali
Sharma,
Brahmaji,
Samuthirakani,
Tanya
Ravichandran,
and
Gangavva
among
others.
The
film's
music
and
background
score
are
composed
by
S
Thaman.
Marthand
K
Venkatesh
worked
as
the
film's
editor,
and
Nirav
Shah
is
the
cinematographer.
Super
Good
Films
and
Konidela
Production
Company
jointly
produced
the
film.