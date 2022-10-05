Godfather Twitter Review: Film Buffs Tweet Their Opinions On Megastar Chiranjeevi's Lucifer Remake!

Megastar Chiranjeevi is continuing to make films that suit his age and style, irrespective of their box office result. The actor, who enjoys a great fan base has tasted a disaster in the form of his last film Acharya, under the direction of Koratala Siva. The movie remained one of the biggest disasters of his entire career. However, the veteran actor is now back in his most stylish avatar yet, in Godfather. Directed by Mohan Raja, Godfather is the remake of the super hit Malayalam film Lucifer, starring Mohanlal and helmed by actor Pruthviraj Sukumaran.

Fans of the Megastar who watched the film a bit earlier than others have taken to their social media accounts to share their opinion on Godfather. Take a look at some of those tweets here:

Godfather hit the screens all over the world on October 5 as a Dasara festival release. The movie stars Nayanthara, Satyadev Kancharana, and Sunil among others in pivotal roles. Bollywood actor Salman Khan and director Puri Jagannadh have made special appearances in the film.

Godfather's digital streaming rights are reportedly bought by Netflix for an amount of Rs 57 Crore. The movie also stars Murali Sharma, Brahmaji, Samuthirakani, Tanya Ravichandran, and Gangavva among others.

The film's music and background score are composed by S Thaman. Marthand K Venkatesh worked as the film's editor, and Nirav Shah is the cinematographer. Super Good Films and Konidela Production Company jointly produced the film.