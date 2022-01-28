Good Luck Sakhi Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

One of the highly anticipated films of Keerthy Suresh, Good Luck Sakhi hit the theatres on Friday (January 28). Upon its release, the sports romantic drama received mixed responses from the audiences. Starring Aadhi Pinisetty, Jagapathi Babu, Ramaprabha and Rahul Ramakrishna in pivotal roles, the film's music, cinematography and performances of featuring actors served as the high points of the entertainer. However, the routine concept and storyline didn't impress the audiences as expected.

Good Luck Sakhi has also become the latest film to get leaked online. The film has been leaked on infamous piracy based websites and platforms including Movierulz, Tamilrockers and Telegram. The film's sudden leak within hours of its release might now impact its box office collection to a great extent. Earlier, Telugu films like Pushpa, Bangarraju, Shyam Singha Roy, Akhanda, Love Story, Most Eligible Bachelor and Vakeel Saab also fell prey to piracy.

Coming back to Good Luck Sakhi, the film written and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor is produced by Sudheer Chandra Padiri under Worth A Shot Movie Arts. Distributed by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film was initially slated to hit the cinemas on June 3, however, the release was postponed owing to the pandemic condition. After multiple postponements, the makers decided to release the Keerthy Suresh-starrer on January 28 along with its dubbed versions.

Good Luck Sakhi's teaser and trailer were released on August 15, 2021, and January 24, 2022, respectively.

On a related note, Keerthy has a slate of exciting projects in her kitty including Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Bhola Shankar, Dasara Saani Kaayidham (Tamil) and Vaashi (Malayalam).