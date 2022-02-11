Good Luck Sakhi OTT Release Date And Timing, Here's Everything You Need To Know

Keerthy Suresh's latest film Good Luck Sakhi was released in theatres on January 28 amid much fanfare. The film has completed two weeks of its release and is now gearing up to try its luck on OTT platform. The sports drama helmed by Nagesh Kukunoor will hit Amazon Prime Video on February 12. Though an official confirmation is awaited regarding the timing of its premiere, reports suggest that the film will start streaming from 12 am. Good Luck Sakhi will be available in Tamil and Hindi apart from Telugu.

Upon its release in theatres, the Keerthy Suresh-starrer received a lukewarm response from audiences and critics alike, with many expressing their disappointment over the tacky and outdated storyline. Having said that, the performances of the cast members including the leading lady were praised by movie buffs. Well, contrasting to the average reviews, the film's rating in IMDb is 8.1, which is quite surprising. The film was initially planned to release theatrically on June 3 last year, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Khiladi Twitter Review: Here's How Ravi Teja's Actioner Is Performing At The Theatres

Malli Modalaindi Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Good Luck Sakhi revolves around a happy go lucky girl Sakhi Pamar (played by Keerthy), whose presence is considered a bad omen by the villagers. As a colonel arrives in the village searching for a promising shooter, her fate changes for good. Also featuring Jagapathi Babu and Aadhi Pinisetty in the lead roles, the film's pre-release event was graced by RRR star Ram Charan. Calling Good Luck Sakhi a meaningful film, the actor had revealed that he became a huge fan of Keerthy after watching Mahanati, the magnum opus that fetched her National Award in the Best Actress category in 2019. Earlier, Chiranjeevi was expected to grace the event as the chief guest, however, he had to give it a miss after testing positive for COVID-19.