Good Luck Sakhi Twitter Review: 10 Tweets You Must Read Before Watching Keerthy Suresh’s Sports Drama!

After a very long delay, Keerthy Suresh's Good Luck Sakhi has finally graced the cinemas. Featuring Aadhi Pinisetty, Jagapathi Babu, Ramaprabha and Rahul Ramakrishna in pivotal roles, the film hit the big screens on Friday (January 28). The sports drama written and helmed by Nagesh Kukunoor caters to the family audience and follows a small-town girl who trains as a sharpshooter to participate in the national level shooting competition.

With a lot of interesting twists and turns, the film is getting huge appreciation from netizens. Fans who managed to watch Good Luck Sakhi's first-day first show have been sharing their reviews and thoughts online. The crisp narration, background score, songs and definitely performances of the actors have garnered an exceptional response from the audiences. However, a few clichéd sequences and the predictable storyline has disappointed many. Well, the film has been receiving favourable reviews from critics and with no major releases to clash with other than Bangarraju (released on January 14), the Keerthy Suresh-starrer is expected to weave magic at the box office.

Take a look at Good Luck Sakhi's Twitter Review!

#GoodLuckSakhi Overall A Mostly Lackluster Sports Drama!



Keerthy did her best and the film had lscope for comedy and emotion but could not engage with a flat screenplay



The makers did not even finish dubbing and the dialogues were hard to understand throughout



Rating: 2/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) January 28, 2022

#GoodLuckSakhi Below Average 1st half!



Keerthy is giving a good performance and there were few good scenes



On the flipside, the movie is moving at a flat pace and no real emotional highs. To add the makers did not even finish dubbing it seems which is taking us out of the film — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) January 28, 2022

#GoodLuckSakhi..! Solo release aithe kalisochindi kani NO Luck! Everything happens and ends abruptly with no reason..! Lacks the punch that is needed in sports drama..! Even shooting scenes did not have impact..! Feels like DSP is the only technician that worked honestly..! 2/5.! — FDFS Review (@ReviewFdfs) January 28, 2022

Though the film's shooting was wrapped up in September 2020, the makers had to wait for a long to schedule its release owing to the pandemic situation. Announced in April 2019, the sports drama marks Hyderabad Blues director Nagesh Kukunoor's debut Telugu film. The film's pre-release event was recently held in Hyderabad and was seen being graced by Mega Power Star Ram Charan. Initially, Chiranjeevi was locked as the chief guest for the event, however, he had to skip it after testing positive for COVID-19.

Good Luck Sakhi's technical team has popular names associated with it including music composer Devi Sri Prasad, cinematographer Chirantan Das and editor A Sreekar Prasad.