Hansika Motwani Gets Engaged To Beau Sohail Kathuria In Paris, Shares Pics From Her Dreamy Proposal

Actor Hansika Motwani finally announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend Sohail Kathuria on social media. Sharing glimpses of her inside dreamy wedding proposal in front of the Eiffel Tower. Hansika, on Wednesday (October 2), took to Instagram and posted a slew of pictures and wrote, "Now & Forever," followed by a black heart emoticon.

The beautiful pictures show Hansika's boyfriend proposing to her against the backdrop of Paris's symbol of love, the Eiffel Tower. The first picture shows Sohail on his knees holding Hansika's hands while the duo stood inside a heart-shaped sign made of red petals and white candles. "Marry Me" was written next to the decorated sign. The pair faced the tower as fireworks erupted close by. Check out the post here

In another snap, beaming with happiness, Hansika is seen covering her mouth with her hands. She laughed in another picture as Sohael held her. The newly engaged friends accompanied them to the spot. Hansika, for the occasion, picked a gorgeous white dress and heels, while Sohail wore a white shirt underneath a black jacket and white sneakers.

Soon, industry friends and fans swamped Hansika's post with congratulatory messages. Anushka Shetty, Khushbu, Sriya Reddy, and badminton player PV Sindhu took to the comment section and wished the newly engaged couple.

Anushka Shetty wrote, "Congratulations." Varun Dhawan commented, "Congratulation Hansika." "So so so happy for both of you! Love and happiness now and always. Jumping with joy." wrote Sriya Reddy, while Khushbu Sundar's comment read, "Oh wow!! Congratulations my dear.. wishing you the best."'

The actress will be getting married to Sohail Kathuria on December 4 at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Hansika and Sohail are business partners in an event management company founded in the year 2020. Both of them have also been best friends for a few years now and have, till date, kept their relationship under wraps. Meanwhile, an official announcement regarding their wedding is awaited.

However, according to reports, the pre-wedding festivities of Hansika will commence on December 2 with a Sufi night. On the next day, December 3, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies will happen. The couple will have a haldi ceremony on December 4th, followed by a casino-themed after party at night after the wedding.

Hansika Motwani's last film, Maha, directed by UR Jameel, marked her 50th film. The actress has a few projects in the pipeline, like Aadhi's Partner, My Name Is Shruthi, and others. Hansika will also make her OTT debut with MY3, which will be directed by M Rajesh.