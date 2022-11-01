Hansika Motwani To Marry Best Friend & Business Partner Sohail Kathuria In December, See The Festivities List

Rumors are rife about Hansika Motwani's wedding. The actress will be getting married to Sohail Kathuria, a businessman based in Mumbai. The wedding will take place on December 4 at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Hansika and Sohail are business partners in an event management company founded in the year 2020. Both of them have also been best friends for a few years now.

Hansika had earlier dated actor Simbu, who was her co-star in three films. The couple made a public announcement in 2013, but soon after, in 2014, they parted ways for reasons unknown.

Though there isn't an official announcement yet from either side, reportedly the pre-wedding festivities of Hansika will commence on December 2 with a Sufi night. On the next day, December 3, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies will happen.

On December 4, the third day of the festivities, the couple will take part in the haldi ceremony in the morning, and pheras will happen in the evening.

Hansika and Sohail have decided not to opt for a traditional reception and instead will throw a casino-themed after-party in the evening.

That is not all. Family members and friends of Hansika and Sohail will play a friendly polo match.

Hansika Motwani's last film, Maha, directed by UR Jameel, marked her 50th film. The actress has a few projects in the pipeline, like Aadhi's Partner, My Name Is Shruthi, and others. Hansika will also make her OTT debut with MY3, which will be directed by M Rajesh.