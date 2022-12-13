Hansika Motwani's Brother Prashant Motwani & Wife Muskaan Nancy Part Ways Within One Year Of Nuptials

Prashant Motwani Photo Credit: Internet

Hansika Motwani had a lavish destination wedding at the heritage hotel in Jaipur just a few days ago. Her wedding festivities spread across two days- December 3 and 4, were filled with laughter, love, and pomp. The actress, who is one of the top female leads in Tamil cinema, had many of her friends from the Tamil industry in attendance at her private wedding. But what caught the attention of the visitors and the media is the absence of his brother Prashant Motwani's wife Muskaan Nancy.

Just about ten days after her wedding, the news about her brother's separation and divorce surfaced on the internet. The buzz has it that the couple is considering divorce and have been staying away from each other for a long time. Muskaan was nowhere to be seen at Hansika's wedding events and she also had deleted pictures of her wedding from Instagram, reportedly.

Prashant Motwani tied the knot with Muskaan Nancy in the year 2021 on March 21. Their wedding was a grand affair with many Bollywood celebrities in attendance. However, within a year of their wedding anniversary, the couple called it quits.

According to a report published by Bollywoodshaadis, it was reported that Muskaan got diagnosed with Bell's Palsy, a condition where facial features get affected by paralysis on November 2, 2022. In her Instagram post, Muskaan mentioned that her parents stood by her during the tough times and thanked them through a post. Incidentally, she didn't mention anything about her then-husband Prashant. Following the episode, Muskaan unfollowed Hansika and Prashant and severed all ties with them. Some netizens also opine that Prashant displayed his behaviour of getting rid of a sick wife.

Meanwhile, Muskaan's post about her condition went viral amid the divorce rumours. It read, "Today I want to come forward and tell my story that I was diagnosed with a disorder called Bell's palsy. (facial paralysis) it can happen due to stress, anxiety, trauma, viral infection, etc. it is a disorder that affects your face. It came back recently after I recovered 70 % and the last few months have been very stressful for me and my family. It was miserable as an artist to wake up with a swollen face and unbearable pain." (Sic)