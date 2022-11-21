Hanu Man Teaser Review: Teja Sajja's Superhero Pan-India Film Wins Appreciation From All Corners!

Another cinematic universe christened 'Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe' is set to create buzz in the Indian film industry. Tollywood has been making interesting movies of late and experimenting with genres. Hanu Man is a superhero pan-India film.

Teja Sajja Photo Credit: Film's Teaser

The teaser of young director Prasanth Varma's HanuMan was released on November 21, Monday in five languages - Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The teaser was a sensational hit and has already grabbed the interest of many for its rich visuals, and excellent computer graphics work.

The film stars young actor Teja Sajja, who debuted with Samantha starrer Oh Baby! as the mainstream actor, as the Superhero Hanuman. Actors like 'Neevalle Neevalle' and 'Vaana' fame Vinay Rai, Raj Deepak Shetty, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Amritha Aiyer played other lead roles.

Going by the film's teaser, the film is set in the fictional world of Anjanadri, which is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, in the modern day. The teaser promises powerful performances from Teja Sajja as a superhero and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. Vinay Rai appeared as a modern-day menace against whom 'the ancients will rise again' as suggested in the teaser. The final shot of the teaser is surprising and powerful.

Vinay Rai From HanuMan Photo Credit: Teaser

Due to its similarities with Prabhas' Adipurush teaser, Netizens began drawing comparisons and believed that HanuMan's visuals were way better given its budget of Rs. 25 crore than that of Adipurush's.

Prasanth Varma is known for bringing new genres to Telugu cinema and has been successful so far. The 33-year-old director made his debut with Awe, a movie that portrayed time travel, psychological issues, sexual abuse, among such issues, under the production of actor Nani. Prasanth Varma and Teja Sajja earlier introduced the Zombies concept to the Telugu cinema with Zombie Reddy, a comedy tale in 2021, which was successful. The teaser enthralled the viewers, and the buzz for HanuMan is increasing. The director exuded confidence in the film during the teaser launch.

still from teaser Photo Credit: Teaser

The film's music was jointly composed by Anudeep Dev, Hari Gowra, Jay Krish, and Krishna Saurabh. The movie is produced by K Niranjan Reddy under the Primeshow Entertainment banner.