Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi: Megastar's Net Worth And Remuneration Details Will Blow Your Mind!

Megastar Chiranjeevi needs no introduction across South India and it wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that he is a national figure owing to his legacy in Tollywood. The actor is celebrating his 67th birthday on August 22 and we are here with a few interesting facts about the actor.

Chiranjeevi is reportedly said to have properties worth around Rs 1800 Crore, according to a few entertainment websites. The actor has land worth hundreds of crores and several commercial buildings along with a fleet of luxury cars. He owns farmhouses all over India with a beautiful sprawling campus in Bengaluru. He is currently charging a remuneration of Rs 30 Crore, after making a comeback to films in 2017.

The actor recently announced that he would build a hospital for the welfare of workers in Tollywood. He rose to the occasion during the COVID-induced lockdown by helping the working community of the Telugu Film Industry. The actor also set up several eye banks and blood banks which are active in both Telugu-speaking states.

Chiranjeevi dabbled with politics by floating his Praja Rajyam party in 2009. His political party won the love of all of his fans and even won a couple of seats during the general assembly elections. However, he merged his party with Congress. Chiranjeevi was given the Central Ministry for Tourism Development in the year 2012.

The actor, who resumed doing films after his comeback with Khaidi No 150, is in no mood to look back. He has been signing films one after the other irrespective of the film's verdict at the box office. His last one was with director Koratala Siva, Acharya, starring Ram Charan in an important role. The movie remained one of the worst films of Megastar's career.

Currently, Chiranjeevi is busy with three upcoming films including Godfather under the direction of Mohan Raja, Meher Ramesh's Bhola Shankar, and Valteru Veerayya under the direction of Bobby AKA Ravindra, in which actor Ravi Teja appears in a cameo role.

On the other hand, Padma Bushan Chiranjeevi is also the recipient of several honorary doctorates, national and state level awards, Filmfare and Nandi awards besides many other such awards and accolades.