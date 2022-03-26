Ram Charan Birthday Special: Reasons Why The Mega Power Star Will Forever Be Tollywood's Bangaram (Gold)!
Ram Charan, the Tollywood stalwart, is basking in the glory of his latest release RRR, co-starring Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and helmed by master craftsman SS Rajamouli. The fourteen films old actor made a striking debut with the 2007 film Chirutha written and helmed by Puri Jagganadh. Gradually, Charan made his way into Telugu audiences' hearts as a quintessential hero whose acting chops, dance prowess and simplicity in real-life attracted considerable attention.
Well, his journey from a newcomer to becoming Tollywood's Mega Power Star was definitely not a cakewalk, despite growing up in his father Chiranjeevi's shadow. Coming from an all-star family, the actor ceaselessly faced comparisons with his father, uncle Pawan Kalyan and cousin Allu Arjun. However, worrying less about the consequences, the actor believed in his own mettle and stepped out of his comfort zone, only to pick unique and challenging roles which came his way, that made him the star he is today.
As Ram Charan turns a year older on March 27, we list down five reasons why the actor will forever be Tollywood's 'Bangaram' (Gold).
Ultimate Performer
If Ram Charan became an overnight sensation with Chirutha, he made our hearts flutter with his street bike racer avatar in Magadheera. And if Dhruva had him playing a no-nonsense cop, he took the audiences to an emotional sojourn with Rangasthalam. Taking up versatile roles is not a big deal, however, carrying them uniquely definitely is, and the Mega Power Star has indeed set a new example with his choices and portrayals.
Dancer Like No Other
It wouldn't be wrong to say that dance and Mega family members go hand in hand. Most of the family members are in-born dancers, but like each one of them, Charan has his own uniqueness that draws the viewers toward him instantly, every time they see him shaking a leg. They say synchronization is a sign of a good dancer and Ram Charan is the very testament. Don't believe us? Well, then you should go watch 'Naatu Nattu' to know what exactly we are talking about.
Heart-Warming Gesture Towards Fans
It's a known fact that Charan has one of the largest fan following, but what makes the fandom different is their occasional interaction and special bonding with the handsome hunk. The actor has time and again made headlines for his gesture towards his fans too, and guess what? He even arranges a makeshift kitchen to provide refreshment to his fans coming to meet him from far places.
Philanthropic Activities
Ram Charan was among the first set of actors who came forward to extend a helping hand during the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor had donated Rs 70 lakh towards PM Narendra Modi's National Relief Fund and CM Relief Fund of the two states. Recently, Charan was highly praised after he extended financial help to his 80-year-old Ukrainian bodyguard, who handled his security during RRR's shoot in the eastern European country. Well, Ram Charan is indeed the hero people can look up to in real life and his recent gesture serves as proof.