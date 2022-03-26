Ram Charan Birthday Special: Reasons Why The Mega Power Star Will Forever Be Tollywood's Bangaram (Gold)!

Ultimate Performer

If Ram Charan became an overnight sensation with Chirutha, he made our hearts flutter with his street bike racer avatar in Magadheera. And if Dhruva had him playing a no-nonsense cop, he took the audiences to an emotional sojourn with Rangasthalam. Taking up versatile roles is not a big deal, however, carrying them uniquely definitely is, and the Mega Power Star has indeed set a new example with his choices and portrayals.

Dancer Like No Other

It wouldn't be wrong to say that dance and Mega family members go hand in hand. Most of the family members are in-born dancers, but like each one of them, Charan has his own uniqueness that draws the viewers toward him instantly, every time they see him shaking a leg. They say synchronization is a sign of a good dancer and Ram Charan is the very testament. Don't believe us? Well, then you should go watch 'Naatu Nattu' to know what exactly we are talking about.

Heart-Warming Gesture Towards Fans

It's a known fact that Charan has one of the largest fan following, but what makes the fandom different is their occasional interaction and special bonding with the handsome hunk. The actor has time and again made headlines for his gesture towards his fans too, and guess what? He even arranges a makeshift kitchen to provide refreshment to his fans coming to meet him from far places.

Philanthropic Activities

Ram Charan was among the first set of actors who came forward to extend a helping hand during the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor had donated Rs 70 lakh towards PM Narendra Modi's National Relief Fund and CM Relief Fund of the two states. Recently, Charan was highly praised after he extended financial help to his 80-year-old Ukrainian bodyguard, who handled his security during RRR's shoot in the eastern European country. Well, Ram Charan is indeed the hero people can look up to in real life and his recent gesture serves as proof.