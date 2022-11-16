Happy Birthday Thaman: From Sir Ostara To Buttabomma, Here's A List Of His All Time Popular Hits

Tollywood's music director S Thaman who is well-known for composing energetic songs turned a year older today. Born as Ghantasala Sai Srinivas Thaman on November 16, 1983, he is celebrating his 39th birthday. He was born in Tamil Nadu to a Telugu-seeking family of musicians from Pottepalem in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district. For the unversed, Thaman is the grandson of veteran Telugu director and producer Ghantasala Balaramayya.

Thaman, who goes by the stage name Thaman S, is a professional drummer and has also done playback singing for several films. His first work was as a supporting musician in the 1994 film, Bhairava Dweepam. In 2009, he made his directorial debut with the Telugu film Malli Malli and Sindhanai Sei in Tamil. He has also made his acting debut in the Tamil film Boys (2003).

Butta Bomma From Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo



Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo marks the third collaboration between Allu Arjun and Thaman. Earlier, Thaman had composed the soundtracks for Allu Arjun's Race Gurram (2014) and Sarrainodu (2016). Butta Bomma song went on to become superhit nationally. Sung by Armaan Malik, Butta Bomma was viewed more than a billion times on YouTube within a year of its release. Butta Bomma has been filmed on Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. Thaman has also won the National Film Award for best music direction for the film.

Ramulo Ramula From Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo



This is another peppy dance number from Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film and its songs went on to become blockbusters globally. Ramulo Ramula has crossed over 500 million views on YouTube and now stands as one of the most-streamed songs in India as of January 2021. Both Butta Bomma and Ramuloo Ramulaa were the only Indian songs to have been listed on YouTube's Top 10 Indian Music Videos in 2020. Ramulo Ramula has been sung by Anurag Kulkarni and Mangli, and the lyrics were penned by Kasarla Shyam.

Sir Osthara From Businessman



This song from Mahesh Babu and Kajal Aggarwal starrer Businessman was sung and composed by S Thaman, while the female voice has been given by Suchitra. The film that came back in 2011 was a hit not only in Telugu-speaking states, but it became one of the most watched Telugu films after its satellite releases in the northern belt as well. Sir Ostara especially grabbed eyeballs and was popular among audiences back then.

Bheemla Nayak Title Song



Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak's title song has that rawness that transpires you to another zone. The song is sung by Thaman S, Sri Krishna, Prudhvi Chandra, and Ram Miriyala, while the lyrics are by Ramajogayya Sastry. Bheemla Nayak's audio rights were acquired by the Aditya Music label for Rs 5 crore.

Race Gurram Songs



Allu Arjun and Shruthi Hassan starrer Race Gurram has some energetic songs that are listed as Thaman's most popular songs. Three songs, Swetty, Cinema Choopistha, and Boochade Boochade, have remained among Thaman's most amazing works till date. The Lahari Music label owned the music rights to this 2014 family action entertainer.

Dookudu Songs



Srinu Vaitla's 2011 action comedy starring Mahesh Babu and Samantha Ruth Prabhu has some catchy songs. Poovai Poovai, the title song Nee Dookudu, Guruvram, and Chulbuli Chulbuli make up some party songs.