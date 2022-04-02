Happy Ugadi: Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh & Other South Celebs Extend Warm Wishes

Ugadi is here! The festival commemorates the start of a new year. The first day of the Chaitra month (Lunisolar Calendar) is celebrated as Ugadi and this year the festival is being celebrated on April 2. The occasion symbolizes living life from a new perspective. Interestingly, the same festival is celebrated in different parts of the country but with different names. In Karnataka, it is Ugadi (similar to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), while in Maharashtra, the occasion is celebrated as Gudi Padwa.

Well, on the very special occasion, south celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh, Mahesh Babu took to their social media handles to extend warm wishes to their fans and followers.

Take a look!

Megastar Chiranjeevi who is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film Acharya took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "అందరికీ శ్రీ శుభకృత్ నామ ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు ! ఈ ఉగాది అందరికీ అన్ని శుభాలు కలిగించాలని, అందరి జీవితాల్లో సుఖ సంతోషాలు వెల్లి విరియాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను!" (Ugadi wishes to all. Hoping this auspicious occasion brings happiness in everyone's life)

Sarkaru Vaari Paata star Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Wishing you all a very happy Ugadi! May this day usher in love, harmony and prosperity!"

Keerthy Suresh had a special wish for her fans as she wrote, "Andariki #Ugadi Subhakankshalu! May this auspicious day bring you and your family light and happiness!"

Tamannaah Bhatia shared a brand new poster of her upcoming film F3: Fun and Frustration and tweeted, "మా #F3Movie టీమ్ తరపున మీకు,మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు శ్రీ శుభకృత్ నామ సంవత్సర ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు అన్ని రుచుల సమపాళ్ళ సమ్మేళనంతో సమ్మర్ లో సాలిడ్ గా కలుద్దాం" (On behalf of team F3, I wish you all a very happy Ugadi)

Senior actor Venkatesh Daggubati also shared a similar poster and wrote, "Wishing you all a very Happy Ugadi and a bright start to this New Year!See you in theatres this summer..#F3OnMay27."