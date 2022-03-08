Happy Women's Day: Quotes & Captions Of South Celebrities That Are Sharper Than Swords!

Samantha: Never Settle For Less!

Last year on the same day, the revered actress had left a special message on her Instagram handle. Urging her followers and fellow women to never settle for less, she wrote, "It's time we know where we stand, know our worth and never settle for less than what we deserve. This International Women's Day, I challenge to believe in myself more and I urge you to do the same. Empowerment starts from you. Change starts from you! I #ChooseToChallenge and change. What about you?"

Parvathy Thiruvothu: Yeh Meri Kahani Hai!

This beauty is our favourite and we can't think anything beyond her when we celebrate Women's Day. During her interaction with film critic Anupama Chopra, Parvathy shared one of her life experiences and it truly made us think very deeply about our choices and needs. "When I was in school, I never had anybody to look up to onscreen who looked like me, so I always wanted to look like them. Which is what they're doing to everybody. So I'm somebody who'll try and prefer and keep my little moustache, and not have cut eyebrows and have my double chin, have a little bit of unmanicured (nails), so that women you have that will watch that will think, 'Ye meri kahani hai'," she said.

Shruti Haasan: Your Voice Matters

When asked if she had any message for her fellow women, Shruti gave out striking advice to all the ladies out there which is indeed thought-provoking. "Your voice matters, your journey matters and you should know that", she said while speaking to Asianage.

Kajal Aggarwal: We Don't Need Need To Fit In A Box Or A Stereotype

In one of her recent posts, Kajal shut trolls by giving a strong reply to body shaming messages and memes. She further expressed her support to all the pregnant women who were also going through likewise situations. One of her excerpts from the post read, "After giving birth, we may take a while to get back to the way we were before, or may never completely return to the way we looked before pregnancy. And THATS OK. These changes are NATURAL and while we are struggling to cope with all the new additions to our lives, (especially the anticipation of the arrival of our tiny little humans😍) we don't need to feel abnormal, we don't need to fit in a box or a stereotype and we don't need to be made uncomfortable or pressurised during the most beautiful, miraculous and precious phase of our lives! We must remember that the whole process of birthing a little infant, is a celebration that we are privileged to experience."

Anjali Menon: There Are Only Directors & Scriptwriter There Are No 'Woman' Director & 'Woman' Scriptwriter

The celebrated director Anjali Menon had an interesting take on being addressed as a 'woman' director rather than just 'director' During one of her interactions, she said, "I strongly believe that there are only directors and scriptwriters, no 'woman director' or 'woman scriptwriter'. Cinemas is a creative product and the gender of the filmmaker is irrelevant in evaluating its worthiness."