HBD Allu Arjun: Butta Bomma To Oo Antava, Icon Star’s Songs That You Need To Add To Your Playlist!

Tollywood's highly admired actor Allu Arjun turns 40 today (April 8). Known for his exceptional acting chops and unmatched dance prowess, the handsome hunk is one of the most influential actors. If you thought he was born with a silver spoon as he grew up in his father, producer Allu Aravind and uncle, actor Chiranjeevi's shadows, well, you got it all wrong, as he had his share of ups and downs in the film industry, just like anyone else. A living example of a self-made star, he wrote his own rules and rose like a phoenix from the ashes.

Popular by the epithets Stylish Star and Icon Star, the actor enjoys a huge fan base across the globe and continues to entertain the masses with his commercial movies. From Gangotri to Pushpa: The Rise, Arjun has come a long way and the films' success and his ever-growing fan following are a testament to it. The actor is also one of the finest dancers of all time and it is one of the reasons why his songs don't take much time to enter the charts.

Well, as Allu Arjun rings in his 40th birthday today, we bring you 5 songs featuring the stalwart that you must have in your playlist.

Oo Antava Picturized on Allu Arjun and Samantha, 'Oo Antava' is a raw yet steamy item number from the 2020 film Pushpa. Upon its release on YouTube, the song garnered a great deal of attention, all thanks to the duo's sizzling chemistry, skillful performance and of course the unique voice of singer Indravathi Chauhan. Iraga Iraga 'Iraga Iraga' was featured in Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India which was released in 2018. The stunner looked awe-inspiring as he exuded oomph in the new avatar. Not just that, his sultry look, stupendous energy and synchronization with the dancers received huge appreciation from the audience. Crooned by Rahul Sipligunj and Mohana Bhogaraju, the song has the music aficionados hooked every time. Seeti Maar 'Seeti Maar' from the film DJ is one of the most loved songs of Allu Arjun. His swag, perfect synchronization with the dancers, style statement, and effortlessly delivered hip hop moves were the high points of the foot-tapping song. Not to mention, Pooja Hegde's dance prowess. Such was the popularity of the song that it was recreated in the Bollywood film Radhe featuring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. 'Seeti Maar' (Telugu version) is sung by Jaspreet Jasz, Rita, Balaji, Devi Sri Prasad. Butta Bomma 'Butta Bomma' from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020) is one of the iconic love songs ever made in Tollywood. The soothing number became a phenomenon in no time, thanks to the pleasing rendition of Armaan Malik, Allu Arjun-Pooja Hegde's enchanting chemistry and their well-coordinated slick dance moves. Sarrainodu In the peppy number, the Stylish Star was seen effortlessly shaking a leg with Rakul Preet Singh. Upon its release, the song became a chartbuster hit and the credit definitely goes to the leading actors, back dancers, singers Hard Kaur, Sonu Kakkar, Brijesh Shandilya and Geetha Madhuri, music composer S Thaman and cinematographer Rishi Punjabi. Bottom line: If there is anyone who would match the vibe of Allu Arjun with respect to his dance prowess, then it surely is his own reflection.

Filmibeat wishes Allu Arjun a very happy birthday!

