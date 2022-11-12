Here Are The Reasons For Baladitya's Abrupt Elimination From Bigg Boss 6 Telugu House!

By now, it is evident that Baladitya, one of the most humble, humanitarian, and mature contestants of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu has been evicted from the show. The tenth-weekend episode is a double elimination special and it was leaked that Baladitya and Vasanthi have been evicted from the house.

Ever since the news broke out, fans of the actor and his supporters have been waging a war on social media platforms against the elimination. While most of them feel sad about the end of the game, it is to be understood that the Bigg Boss game show is not for people like Baladitya.

According to the netizens, fans of the reality show, and critical analysis, the reasons behind Baladitya's elimination are as follows.

His maturity, positive attitude, being overly emotional, not backstabbing, not having anything personal towards any other housemates, not being selfish, not creating happening content, not getting into fights, and not being controversial- are a few reasons, which led to the makers to remove him from the show.

Looking back at Baladitya's journey in the Bigg Boss 6 house, it can be understood that he chooses peace and positivity over unnecessary filth. He tried to impart meditation and yoga among the housemates and took every event, incident, and abuse or criticism in his special way.

He has been projected wrong for his habit of smoking due to Geetu, who took advantage of the situation for her benefit. The entire episode generated so much hate and negativity for Geetu, who treats Baladitya as his brother, leading to her eviction.

Here, the game format requires the contestants to be selfish, smart, deceiving, unruly, and wayward. Revanth shows all his emotions and even if they always hurt others, he has become the top performer in the game. Sri Satya does the manipulation and Faima also tries to grab the attention of the show makers and the viewers. Adi Reddy has a different personality but is genuine in his game. Srihan always hides behind something but is one contestant who will make it to the top 5.

Vasanthi, Marina, Raj, and Rohit along with Baladitya do their bit- play the tasks, give good points during eliminations, and are cordial with everybody. They all lack the spirit of becoming headlines like Inaya.

For example, Geetu once told Baladitya that Bigg Boss is not his cup of tea, which is quite appropriate, given that the people inside the house should have strategies to manipulate and deceive others by beating on their weaknesses. Overconfidence, Brainy, and betrayal are the qualities that rule the roost inside the house. Due to these reasons, Baladitya couldn't continue further in the game and was eliminated.

