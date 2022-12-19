Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Reasons Why Viewers Are Disappointed With This Season!

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 has ended on a rather shocking note. The decision of the program producers not only baffled the finale contestants but also the viewers of the show in general. As we already know Revanth has lifted the trophy of the season and Srihan in literal terms won it by a slightly higher margin of votes by opting for the golden suitcase prize money of Rs 40 Lakh, the first-time event on the Telugu Bigg Boss show left the ardent followers in utter disappointment.

Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Finalists Photo Credit: Star Maa

The reviewers of the world's biggest reality show and the fans of the contestants have taken to social media to vent out. From hatred to rationale, several opinions have come out, which ultimately led to the season's negative result.

Mentioned down below are a few reasons that are discussed as causes for the failure of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu show

Non-familiar contestants

There are only a handful of contestants who are recognizable by the regular audience. Most of them are popular on social media but they are unidentifiable to a general audience of the reality show. Therefore, the contestants couldn't succeed in establishing themselves.

Disappointing Celebrities

Housemates Baladitya, Sudeepa (Pinky), and Chalaki Chanti are quite popular among the 21 contestants. However, their game or survival strategies weren't good enough for the show's format. They had to, unfortunately, leave the show through the eviction process in the initial weeks itself.

24 Hours live telecast on OTT

The reality show, which was telecast from 10 pm on weekdays and 9 pm on weekends is streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar. This aspect had a great negative impact on the show due to the absence of suspense element.

Bigg boss 6 Telugu Finale Photo Credit: Star Maa

Leaks & Updates

Since the show was already going live, there was so much information already on the internet and social media. Toward the day's end, the episode only had content that was hand-picked but disappointing. About the eliminations, tiffs, and games, everything was already discussed and revealed before the episode went on air.

Crisp Episode Duration

For the earlier seasons, the episodes lasted for about an hour in content. On weekends, it went up to one and a half hours. Due to excessive sponsors and advertisements, the space for content on each episode was affected.

Hosting

Nagarjuna has been hosting the show for three Television seasons consecutively plus an OTT season. When viewers expected Nagarjuna to react to a particular contestant in one way, the opposite happened on the episode, much to their chagrin. Nagarjuna seemed disinterested and tired of the game show and its format. The season reported the lowest TRP ratings when compared to the earlier seasons.

Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Contestants Photo Credit: Star Maa

Uninteresting Tasks

Housemates, who were strictly warned during the initial days of the game show's commencement were treated to poorly designed games and tasks. No task was interesting and there were barely any tasks/games that were remarkable. Except for the 'Chepala Cheruvu' task, which was a game changer for many contestants, viewers couldn't recollect any other interesting task from this season.

Two Reviewers As Contestants

Galata Geetu and Adi Reddy are Bigg Boss reviewers. They have become popular through their reviews on YouTube. Both of them were brought in for this season and they ruined the experience of the game show and its purpose for themselves and the rest of the contestants, de-motivating them.