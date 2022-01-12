Here Is Why Rebel Star Prabhas Is The Biggest Megastar Of India!

A Pan-India megastar, whose popularity is unquestionable, Prabhas is also an icon whose reach gets bigger with every passing day. Here's why we think Prabhas is the biggest megastar there is in the country today.

Overseas Popularity- It was only recently that Prabhas' images from Radhe Shyam even rocked Ikea milk bottles in Japan, which were sold out within a few hours, speaking volumes for his fandom in the island country.

Radhe Shyam Reception- The trailer of the bilingual Radhe Shyam received over 57 million views in 24 hours and even broke Baahubali 2's four-year-old record to emerge the 'most viewed trailer' of all time. If that wasn't all, a song from Radhe Shyam has already broken several records, while the trailer event accommodated a crowd of over 40,000 of the megastar's fans from across the country.

Highest Paid Indian Star- In the history of cinema, never has a South star crossed over to other markets with such ease, especially in the Hindi speaking belt - At a time where the Hindi film industry does not solely determine the popularity and stardom of an actor, the ahead elbowed out leading celebrity names to emerge the biggest and highest paid superstar in the country today -His remuneration for Adipurush is rumoured to be close to 150 crores, surpassing the fees of top Bollywood stars.

5 Pan India Films- Prabhas is also the only star to have 5 huge pan India films. With Adipurush, Radhe Shyam, Salaar, Spirit, and Project K the actor has over 1500 crores riding on his projects - While megastars of certain stature repeat tried and tested formulas and stick to a zone they are most loved in, Prabhas chose to break the mould and test new waters with a mixed bag of films that range from mythologies, action entertainers, rom-com to science fiction.

Packed till 2024- Given the scale and magnitude of the megastar's films, it's safe to say that Prabhas is the busiest star till 2024. The pan Indian icon's schedule is choc-o-bloc with back to back releases, promotions and shoots for his films Project K with Deepika Padukone and his highly anticipated 25th film, Spirit directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.