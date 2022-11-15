Here's A Look At Mahesh Babu's Father Superstar Krishna's Most Remarkable Films In Telugu Cinema!

Veteran Telugu Superstar Ghattamaneni Krishna's filmography is an embodiment of the Telugu cinema's journey which was revolutionized over decades. He is known for introducing several technological advancements to the Telugu film industry through his production house Padmalaya Studios. He was remarkable in the industry and his death brought the curtains down to a beautiful and golden era of Telugu cinema.

As Akkineni Nagarjuna mentioned, "A fearless man who attempted every genre and the original cowboy of Telugu films," Krishna appeared in not less than 350 movies starting with his first movie 'Thene Manasulu', by Adurthi Subba Rao in the year 1965. His last film was 'Sri Sri' in 2016, with his late wife Vijaya Nirmala.

While many of his movies were successful ventures at the box office some of them stand out as his career-best ones. There were several, to be honest, but we curated a few of his blockbusters to introduce Tollywood's first Superstar to Gen X.

Here is a curated list of his top 10 movies in chronological order (Year):

1) Goodachari 116 (1966)

2) Ave Kallu (1967)

3) Nenante Nene (1968)

4) Mosagallaku Mosagadu (1971)

5) Pandanti Kapuram (1972)

6) Meena (1973)

7) Mayadhari Malligadu (1973)

8) Neramu Siksha (1973)

9) Devudu Chesina Manushulu (1973)

10) Alluri Sitaramaraju (1974)