Here's The List Of Most Popular Top 10 Telugu Actors: Prabhas, Jr NTR, And Allu Arjun In Top Three!

Tollywood AKA Telugu Film Industry has been ruling the roost all over the world with its larger-than-life films and unprecedented popularity of the stars and directors. In general, all of Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil films have taken over the country with their efficient filmmaking and storytelling techniques. Bollywood, which is known as the face of Indian films, hasn't registered a single hit which is worth celebrating but several south films have made epic records meanwhile, one after the other.

After the pandemic, the trend of pan-Indian films has picked up in southern film industries. Telugu films, which are made on massive budgets have been released in all southern languages along with Hindi, to reach a wide range of audience and make Indian cinema much bigger and better. The popularity and reach of the Telugu actors have increased manifold.

According to a recent survey conducted by a commercial and paid Public Relations Agency Ormax, the list for the most popular Telugu Male film stars for the month of September is as follows in order:

1) Prabhas

2) Jr NTR

3) Allu Arjun

4) Ram Charan

5) Mahesh Babu

6) Pawan Kalyan

7) Nani

8) Vijay Deverakonda

9) Chiranjeevi

10) Ravi Teja

Here we can see Prabhas still on top, owing to his popularity from his Baahubali days. His films after Baahubali have failed at the box office miserably but the actor is doing more work despite the fact.

While Jr NTR, followed by Ram Charan have gained the popularity for Rajamouli's RRR, Mahesh Babu has settled for the fourth position. However, what comes as a surprise is the dropped position of actor Vijay Deverakonda. The youngster known for his attitude, had slipped down to eighth place, which is a drastic change.

Bollywood circles celebrated Vijay Deverakonda after Karan Johar backed him and things would have been different for the actor had his film Liger performed as well as they portrayed it to be. Actors like Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi also occupied places only after the top five.