Sankranthi 2023: Here's A List Of All Telugu Films That Will Be Releasing During The Harvest Festival!

Waltair Veerayya & Veera Simha Reddy Photo Credit: Internet

Swiftly, the year 2022 has come to an end. For the Tollywood industry, the year was quite fruitful. May heroes have succeeded in getting recognition at the national and international levels besides films that worked wonders at the box office. To put it together, Tollywood had an eventful 2022. With the same level of energy and enthusiasm, the moviegoers are going to be treated to a plethora of films for the Sankranthi of 2023.

Sankranthi/Pongal is an important festival that falls at the beginning of every year. It is considered the harvest festival and the continuous holiday season is deemed lucky and profitable for the makers of films to showcase their products. Most of the filmmakers wanted to release their big-budget movies for Sankranthi and often the slots for Sankranthi releases are booked a year ago.

Sankranthi is a huge season and films of A-list actors usually are scheduled to hit the screens during the same time. The season is sentimental for a few actors and producers, which makes it even more special.

This year too, for the upcoming festival season of 2023, there are several big-budgeted star hero films as well as low-budget experimental or new-age films that are ready to hit the screens.

Let us now take a look at the Tollywood films that are lined up for Sankranthi