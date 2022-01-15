Hero Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu's nephew Ashok Galla has finally made his debut with Sriram Adittya's Hero. The film released on Saturday (January 15) has been getting impressive reviews on social media, with many praising the leading man's acting chops and his charming chemistry with the female lead Nidhhi Agerwal. Well, the film has also become the latest to get leaked on infamous piracy based websites.

Just hours after its release in theatres, Hero leaked on sites and platforms like Tamilrockers, Movierulz and Telegram. The leak of Telugu films has become a huge headache for filmmakers and producers. Earlier, biggies like Pushpa, Most Eligible Bachelor, Akhanda, Shyam Singha Roy, Love Story and Vakeel Saab were also leaked on these platforms. Not just theatrical, but OTT releases too have been falling prey to piracy based websites. Also, recently released films Bangarraju starring Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead roles was leaked on these websites.

Coming back to Hero, earlier during his interaction with Pinkvilla, the young actor had shared that he considers Mahesh Babu as his hero when it comes to films. He was quoted as saying, "For the movie, we put in the sense of a cinema hero. But a hero for me is someone who motivates me. So, I have heroes in real life, I have heroes in comic books and heroes in movies. My dad is my hero, in movies, it's my uncle (Mahesh Babu) and in comic books it's Batman." (sic)

Padmavathi Galla has produced by the film under Amara Raja Media and Entertainment. Hero also features Jagapathi Babu, Naresh, Vennela Kishore and Brahmaji, who appear in pivotal roles.