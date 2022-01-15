Hero Twitter Review: Ashok Galla- Nidhhi Agerwal Starrer Gets A Mixed Response!

Looks like Ashok Galla-Nidhhi Agerwal's recently released film Hero has not been able to impress the audiences as expected. The film which hit the screens on January 15 (Saturday) has been getting mixed responses from all corners. Despite huge promotions, the entertainer was not able to leave a mark on the audience. Netizens who watched the film's first-day first show were quick enough to share their thoughts on the film on Twitter.

Going by them, fans are happy with the storyline, acting chops of the leading actors and their sparkling chemistry, however, the conventional concept and the cliched bits and pieces have disappointed them.

Here are the Twitter reactions to Niddhi Agerwal-Ashok Galla's Hero. Take a look.

Racy 2nd half💥👌👌👌#Hero🤘 Good Reports✨ — Tollywood Film News🔔 (@TollyFilmNews) January 14, 2022

Hero recently grabbed headlines after news of Niddhi's alleged affair with Tamil actor Silambarasan surfaced online. From nowhere, reports emerged that the Eeswaran actors are planning to tie the knot later this year, and will be announcing the big news with their fans very soon. However, the duo is yet to comment on the same.

Coming back to the latest release, Hero directed by Bhale Manchi Roju fame Sriram Adittya also features Jagapathi Babu, Naresh, Vennela Kishore and Brahmaji in key roles. Padmavathi Galla has backed the film under the production banner Amara Raja Media and Entertainment. The technical team of Hero include music composer Ghibran, cinematographers Sameer Reddy, Richard Prasad and editor Prawin Pudi.

On a related note, Ram Charan who was supposed to grace the pre-release event of Hero, recently took to his social media handle to express his wishes to the team. Couldn't attend the event, but my heartfelt wishes are always with them Folded hands I am sure my little brother @AshokGalla_ is going to shine bright and come a long way. My best to team #HERO for tomorrow's release. @AgerwalNidhhi @SriramAdittya @JayGalla @amararajaent", his tweet read.