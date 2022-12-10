Tillu Square: Multiple Intimate Scenes & Lip Locks Prompt Heroines To Walk Out Of Siddhu's Film?

Tillu Square Photo Credit: Gallery

Siddhu Jonnalagadda's latest film Tillu Square, a sequel to the super hit comedy thriller DJ Tillu, is facing several hurdles in the production phase. While the shooting is underway, the film's female lead woes continue to make the entire team suffer. According to the latest update, we hear that after Madonna Sebastian replaced Anupama Parameswaran, HIT 2 fame Meenakshi Chaudhary has been in talks for the female lead's role.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda announced the sequel in style after DJ Tillu performed well at the box office. His association with DJ Tillu's director Vimal Krishna began a long time ago and citing creative differences, Vimal walked out of the project first. Later, one after the other, actresses roped in for the female lead's character started exiting the project.

The insider buzz reveals that the sequel of the romantic thriller is loaded with multiple intimate scenes involving lip locks. Actresses who were okayed for the role earlier were uncomfortable with the same and are said to have opted out. However, this is just a piece of information, and there is no solid evidence as none of the parties involved has opened up about the same.

In DJ Tillu, Neha Shetty was the female lead, and she sizzled on the screen in the character of Radhika. Her chemistry with Siddhu Jonalagadda in the film was entertaining. The film had all the elements to entertain the youth, and it worked for the success of the film. In the same way, makers of the sequel are considering to load the upcoming one with some steamy scenes to live upto it.

Meenakshi Chaudhary Photo Credit: Internet

Meenakshi Chaudhary, who debuted alongside Adivi Sesh in HIT: The Second Case, is currently taking part in the success tour of the film with the cast. She looked pretty decent on the screen and is said to have been approached for the role opposite Siddhu.

Tillu Square: Siddhu Jonnalagadda Promises A Fresh

Coming to the film's technical crew, the cinematography of Tillu Square is handled by Sai Prakash Ummadisingu. Ram Miriyala is on board as its background score and tunes composer. AS Prakash is the film's Art Director.

The producer of DJ Tillu, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is bankrolling the sequel Tillu Square in association with Sithara Entertainments, and Fortune Four Cinemas banners.