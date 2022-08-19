Highway Movie Review: Anand Deverakonda-KV Guhan's Latest Is A Missable Age-Old Serial-Killer Drama!

Rating: 2.0 /5 Star Cast: Anand Deverakonda, Manasa Radhakrishnan, Saiyami Kher, Satya, Abhishek Banerjee, John Vijay Director: KV Guhan

KV Guhan, who directed actor Kalyan Ram in a thriller title 118 has come up with another serial-killer movie with Anand Deverakonda, Highway. The movie had a direct OTT release on Aha.

Story:

The story of the film is a routine run-of-the-mill thriller packed with the age-old tropes of a blood thirsty serial-killer who draws pleasure out of torturing young female victims and eventually killing them. The damsel in distress is rescued by the hero whose only aim is to save her; an anxious cop who is almost on the verge of captivating the killer but dies at his hands, unnecessary songs and other elements alike.

Vishnu, a photographer from Visakhapatnam sets out with his friend Satya to Bengaluru for a pre-wedding shoot. In a small village in Amalapuram, Tulasi, a woman who hits the road to meet his father in Mangalore, following a sexual assault at work place.

On the other hand, Saiyami Kher, who was seen in the role of a Chief Investigating Officer trying to nab the serial killer is kind of wasted. She is always furious and anxious about the killer who is very lousy, making it unbearable for the viewer. How she gets killed by the serial killer is another moment of distress.

Performances:

Highway's cast included Anand Deverakonda, who tried to bring out his best for the role that almost demanded nothing. The girl, Manasa, who marked her Telugu debut, looked the part of an innocent girl, who gets caught between odd situations often, only for the hero to do something. Abhishek Benerjee, who is now the staple choice for a psycho killer did what is expected out of him and for a couple of scenes, John Vijay did his best. The movie has a lousy narration and does not offer anything new other than the fact that the killer will be killed towards the end by a Tiger in the middle of forest. Watching Highway gives a feeling of watching the same old story coupled with boring performances under a new name.

Positives:

Almost none

Negatives:

The movie does not have anything to help it become an average thriller and that is enough to chart out the negatives or let downs of Highway, including the title.

Verdict:

Highway, directed by cinematographer-turned filmmaker KV Guhan is a passable movie. Watch only if you have nothing else to do.