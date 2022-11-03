Hit: The 2nd Case Teaser: Adivi Sesh Intrigues In This Yet Another Suspense Crime Thriller!

Hit
AKA
Hit:
The
First
Case,
is
a
2020
film
starring
Vishwak
Sen
in
the
lead
role
of
a
cop
trying
to
solve
a
murder
mystery
whilst
fighting
demons
inside
his
head.
The
suspense-thriller
written
and
directed
by
Sailesh
Kolanu
is
now
ready
with
a
sequel
titled
Hit:
The
second
case,
which
is
aiming
to
be
released
all
over
the
world
on
December
2.
The
installment
stars
Adivi
Sesh
in
the
protagonist's
role
and
has
Meenakshi
Chaudhary
as
the
female
lead.
The
makers
of
the
film
wanted
to
continue
the
streak
of
making
crime
thrillers
and
created
'The
HIT
Verse.'
Accordingly,
they
teamed
up
again
for
the
latest
film.
A
promotional
teaser
of
Hit:
The
Second
Case
on
November
3.
The
teaser
looked
quite
promising
for
film
buffs
who
are
into
suspense,
and
crime
thrillers.
The
beginning
of
the
teaser
showcased
Adivi
Sesh
as
a
suave
and
hot-headed
cop.
He
is
the
rebellious
cop
from
the
Homicide
Intervention
Team
in
Visakhapatnam.
He
then
stumbles
upon
a
case
where
a
woman
lies
murdered
in
a
resto-bar.
How
he
solves
this
case
is
to
be
seen
on
the
big
screen.
Hit:
The
second
case
stars
Bhanu
Chander
as
Aarya,
Rao
Ramesh
as
DGP
Nageswara
Rao,
Posani
Krishna
Murali,
Tanikella
Bharani,
Maganti
Srinath
as
Abhilash,
and
Komalee
Prasad
as
Varsha
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
Prashanti
Tipirneni
is
producing
the
movie
on
the
Wall
Poster
Cinema
banner.
Actor
Nani
is
the
presenter
of
the
film.
The
movie
is
cinematographed
by
S
Manikandan
and
edited
by
Garry
BH.
The
film's
score
is
composed
by
John
Stewart
Eduri.