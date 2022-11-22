Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Voting Result: Inaya Sultana Tops The Chart With Highest Number Of Public Votes!

The 12th-week nominations in the Telugu Bigg Boss 6 house happened on Day 78th inside the house. Housemates have unleashed their personal opinions during the nomination process. This time, they were asked to enter the confession room to name their nominations. The eviction-free pass secured by Faima and Revanth, with the special power as the house's captain, might likely put to use their passes to save their favourite contestant.

Since Revanth is not on the nominations list, Inaya has been leading the voting meter with about 3000 votes standing at 25.79%. Followed by Inaya is Srihan with 1980 votes and then Rohit with 1964 votes. Adi Reddy and Raj scored 1410 and 1289 votes respectively by the time of writing this article. However, it is Sri Satya and Faima that are in the last two positions, according to the public voting with 1046 and 737 votes cast for them.

For becoming the house's captain the second time, Revanth was immune to nominations. Keerthi was not in the nominations. Faima, Raj, Inaya, Sri Satya, Srihan, Adi Reddy, and Rohit are in the danger zone this week.

So far, out of 21 contestants that entered the house on September 4, the day the season began, only 9 of them have remained in the house. Over the 11 weeks, 11 contestants have left the house due to the elimination process. This time though, there were no wild card entries and secret room entries. Compared to the earlier seasons, this season of the Bigg Boss show has received flak from viewers and fans for various reasons. However, amid all these, the season is going to come to an end very soon.

The family members of the remaining housemates started visiting the house on November 22. Adi Reddy's wife Kavitha and his daughter Hadvitha visited the house as the first guests. Raj's mother and Faima's mother also paid a visit to the Bigg Boss 6 house. Revanth got emotional after seeing Adi Reddy's daughter and wife inside the house as his wife is soon expecting their first child. Sri Satya was hopeful that her parents and sister would visit her. Following Marina's eviction, Rohit looked rather miserable but he has been getting huge support from viewers of the show.