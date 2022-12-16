Income Tax Raid At Houses, Offices Of Prithviraj, Anthony Perumbavoor, Listin Stephen And Anto Joseph

The income tax department raided the houses and offices of film producers. Income tax audit was conducted at the houses of producers Anthony Perumbavoor, Anto Joseph, Listin Stephen and Prithviraj.

The raid started simultaneously at 7.45 am on Thursday and ended at 8 pm. The raid was conducted at the house of Anthony Perumbavoor in Patal and the houses of the rest in Kochi. The authorities are not ready to release information about the inspection. The team examined and collected various digital documents, payment documents etc.

It is reported that the inspection was conducted by the Kerala Tamil Nadu teams of the tax department, and the officials arrived in six cars without even informing the local police.

#PrithvirajSukumaran #IncomeTax



2012 Acted as Asst. Commissioner of IT in #MollyAuntyRocks



2016 Acted in an AD for IT department asking the public to disclose their undeclared Income



2021 TDS survey in connection with #PrithvirajProductions



2022 #ITraid#Prithviraj — Breaking Movies (@BreakingViews4u) December 16, 2022

The officials were not ready to explain the information about the inspection to the journalists as well. The gate was closed and entry was denied to outsiders. Anthony Perumbavoor was at home when the investigation took place.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is an Indian actor, producer and playback singer. He has acted in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi language films. He made his debut in the film industry in 2002 with the Malayalam film Nandanam. After that, he became a very familiar actor by acting in more than 80 films.

Prithviraj was born on October 16, 1982 in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. His father Sukumaran is an actor and mother Mallika Sukumaran is an actress. He has an elder brother named Indrajith Sukumaran. He is acting only in Malayalam and Tamil movies. His wife Poornima Indrajith has also acted in some Malayalam and Tamil films and TV serials. Prithviraj married BBC India TV journalist Supriya Menon on 25 April 2011.

He made his debut in the Malayalam film industry in 2002 at the age of 19 with the film Nandanam. After that, he acted in more than 60 Malayalam films. He made his debut in the Tamil film industry in the year 2005 with the film Kana Kanden. After that, he acted in films like Parijatham, Kannamoochi Enada in 2007, Vellithirai in 2008 and Ninaithale Inikum in 2009. In 2010, he acted in the movie Raavanan directed by Mani Ratnam. It is noteworthy that he won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor in 2006.

He runs two film production companies named August Cinema and Prithviraj Productions. He produced and distributed more than 50 films through these two production companies.

In such a situation, the income tax raid at Prithviraj Sukumaran's place and other Malayalam film producers houses creates huge buzz in the film industry.