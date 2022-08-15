Independence Day 2022: Allu Arjun, Yash, Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh & Others Wish Fans

The
Nation
is
celebrating
Independence
Day
2022
today.
On
this
day,
in
1947,
India
was
freed
from
British
rule.
This
year
marked
the
75th
year
of
Independence,
and
the
citizens
celebrated
it
by
hoisting
a
flag
at
their
residences.
The
renowned
celebs
of
South
cinema,
including
Allu
Arjun,
Yash,
Mohanlal,
Keerthy
Suresh,
and
others,
wished
their
fans
and
followers
on
the
occasion
with
special
social
media
posts.
Check
out
the
celebs'
posts
here:
Allu
Arjun
The
Pushpa
actor
took
to
his
official
Instagram
page
and
shared
a
picture
of
himself
with
the
National
Flag
of
India,
in
the
backdrop
of
snowclad
mountains.
"Happy
75th
Independence
Day
.
Deep
respect
to
the
sacrifices
made
by
our
freedom
fighters
.
Vande
Maataram
🇮🇳," Allu
Arjun
captioned
his
post.
Yash
The
KGF
actor
shared
the
picture
of
Independence
Day
2022
celebrations
at
his
residence
with
his
wife
Radhika
Pandit
and
their
kids,
on
Instagram.
"The
unparalleled
pride
of
watching
our
Tiranga
-
the
embodiment
of
courage,
truth,
and
progress
-
Soar
High
🇮🇳Here's
wishing
all
my
fellow
Indians
a
Happy
76th
Independence
Day," Yash
captioned
his
post.
Mohanlal
The
Malayalam
superstar
shared
a
video
of
the
flag
hoisting
ceremony
which
was
held
at
his
Kochi
residence,
on
his
official
social
media
handles.
Mohanlal
also
took
to
his
official
Twitter
page
and
wrote:
"Happy
Independence
Day
#स्वतंत्रतादिवस
#IndependenceDay2022"
Mahesh
Babu
The
Telugu
superstar
shared
a
lovely
picture
of
himself
and
his
daughter
Sitara,
which
was
clicked
during
the
Independence
Day
celebrations
at
their
residence.
"One
nation..
One
emotion..
One
identity!
Celebrating
75
years
of
Independence!
🇮🇳
#ProudIndian
#HarGharTiranga
@amritmahotsav,"
Mahesh
Babu
captioned
his
post.