Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Elimination: Rohit Gets Evicted From The House Right After His Wife Marina Left?

Rohit Sahni Photo Credit: Star Maa

One week after his wife Marina Abraham left the house during the 11th week, Rohit, one of the contestants in the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu season is said to be the next one to get eliminated from the house. The most popular Telugu reality show season 6 is nearing the climax. The 12th-week elimination leaks suggest Rohit as the one to face the axe.

According to the voting results, Sri Satya and Faima are the contestants with the least number of votes against them. Faima had secured the eviction-free pass during one of the tasks organized earlier week. While it is unsure if she can use it for herself, most likely we can assume that she wouldn't want to save someone else other than herself, especially after her mother's warning.

Sri Satya will stay a bit longer due to her graph and screen presence irrespective of her performance and behaviour. Adi Reddy, Keerthi, Raj, Srihan, and Inaya are very strong contestants when compared to Rohit. Since his wife also left the house, eventually the makers want to evict Rohit from the show. In any way, Rohit couldn't create a long-lasting impact on the viewers through his game.

Marina and Rohit Photo Credit: Star Maa

Rohit and Marina entered the game show as a couple and represented themselves as a single unit until a few weeks. Later on, Bigg Boss asked them to play individually in tasks. The couple, however, earned some genuine fans and a good name for themselves.

So far, Abhinayasri, Shaani, Neha, Arohi, Chanti, Arjun Kalyan, Surya, Geetu, Baladitya, Vasanthi, and Marina have been eliminated from the game show.

Tune into Star Maa for catching the latest buzz of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu every weekday from 10 pm and 9 pm on weekends. The episodes of the season are also available to stream digitally on Disney+ Hotstar.