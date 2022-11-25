Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Elimination: Rohit Gets Evicted From The House Right After His Wife Marina Left?

One
week
after
his
wife
Marina
Abraham
left
the
house
during
the
11th
week,
Rohit,
one
of
the
contestants
in
the
Bigg
Boss
6
Telugu
season
is
said
to
be
the
next
one
to
get
eliminated
from
the
house.
The
most
popular
Telugu
reality
show
season
6
is
nearing
the
climax.
The
12th-week
elimination
leaks
suggest
Rohit
as
the
one
to
face
the
axe.
According
to
the
voting
results,
Sri
Satya
and
Faima
are
the
contestants
with
the
least
number
of
votes
against
them.
Faima
had
secured
the
eviction-free
pass
during
one
of
the
tasks
organized
earlier
week.
While
it
is
unsure
if
she
can
use
it
for
herself,
most
likely
we
can
assume
that
she
wouldn't
want
to
save
someone
else
other
than
herself,
especially
after
her
mother's
warning.
Sri
Satya
will
stay
a
bit
longer
due
to
her
graph
and
screen
presence
irrespective
of
her
performance
and
behaviour.
Adi
Reddy,
Keerthi,
Raj,
Srihan,
and
Inaya
are
very
strong
contestants
when
compared
to
Rohit.
Since
his
wife
also
left
the
house,
eventually
the
makers
want
to
evict
Rohit
from
the
show.
In
any
way,
Rohit
couldn't
create
a
long-lasting
impact
on
the
viewers
through
his
game.
Marina
and
Rohit
Photo
Credit:
Star
Maa
Rohit
and
Marina
entered
the
game
show
as
a
couple
and
represented
themselves
as
a
single
unit
until
a
few
weeks.
Later
on,
Bigg
Boss
asked
them
to
play
individually
in
tasks.
The
couple,
however,
earned
some
genuine
fans
and
a
good
name
for
themselves.
So
far,
Abhinayasri,
Shaani,
Neha,
Arohi,
Chanti,
Arjun
Kalyan,
Surya,
Geetu,
Baladitya,
Vasanthi,
and
Marina
have
been
eliminated
from
the
game
show.
