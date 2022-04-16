Is KGF 3 Actually Happening? Executive Producer Karthik Gowda Drops A Huge Update

The director of the KGF franchise, Prashanth Neel drove the followers of this much-celebrated franchise into frenzy mode by implying that KGF 3 is very much on cards. KGF 3 is one of the most talked about topics on social media and understandably so, given that KGF 2 is turning out to be a box office monster. Here is what the executive producer of the KGF franchise, Karthik Gowda had to say about KGF 3.

In his latest interaction with Public TV Kannada news channel, Karthik Gowda went on to clarify that the third installment of the KGF franchise, KGF 3 is well and truly happening. Karthik Gowda affirmed that KGF 3's pre production has commenced already and more details about this highly exciting project will be unveiled in the days to follow.

Karthik's affirmative statement on KGF 3 is more than enough to spark an ecstatic vibe amongst KGF fans as not many anticipated that there would be a third part of the Yash -starrer franchise. The only thing due now is an official announcement from the production house, Hombale Films and the man behind the action epic, Prashanth Neel.

That said, the prospect of KGF 3 actually materializing in the near future are very bleak, given the fact that Prashanth Neel is already occupied with a handful of projects, including Salaar - a Prabhas starrer, and NTR31 - a Jr NTR starrer. He is likely to be occupied with these two big-budget action thrillers at least till mid-2023 and if that really is the case, KGF 3 can materialize only towards the end of 2023, if not later.