Jabardasth Clocks 9 Years: When The Rom-Com Hit Headlines For Being An Unofficial Remake Of Band Baaja Baaraat
Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Siddharth's 2013 film Jabardasth has clocked 9 years of its release. Directed by BV Nandini Reddy, the film made waves back then for being a mere 'copy' of Bollywood romantic comedy-drama Band Baaja Baaraat, which catapulted its lead actors Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma into stardom. The news portals, and for that matter even audiences, debated that the Telugu film was heavily inspired by the Bollywood entertainer.
Soon
after,
Yash
Raj
Films,
the
celebrated
production
company
that
backed
the
Hindi
film
served
a
legal
notice
to
the
makers
of
Jabardasth.
According
to
reports,
it
was
a
major
victory
for
the
production
company
as
it
was
finally
able
to
stop
the
release
of
Jabardasth
in
DVD,
CD
and
Blue-ray
format.
Not
just
that,
the
renowned
Tamil
director
Lingusamy
who
had
announced
Jabardasth's
dubbed
version
in
Tamil
as
Dum
Dum
Pee
Pee,
was
barred
from
doing
so
by
the
court.
Surprisingly,
the
verdict
was
made
when
the
Tamil
remake
was
all
set
to
release
in
cinemas.
Jabardasth
was
indeed
ill-fated
as
it
miserably
failed
to
garner
hearts
at
the
theatres
despite
the
inclusion
of
Samantha
and
Siddharth,
who
were
allegedly
fond
of
each
other
and
were
in
a
relationship
back
then.
Jabardasth also featured Nithya Menen, Srihari, Sayaji Shinde, Pragathi, Vennela Kishore and Suresh in key roles.
The fight between Yash Raj Films and team Jabardasth didn't end here as the former later announced the Tamil remake of director Maneesh Sharma's Band Baaja Baaraat titled Aaha Kalyanam (2014) headlined by Nani and Vaani Kapoor and helmed by debutant A Gokul Krishna. The film turned out to be a commercial success. Having said that, its performance in Tamil Nadu was average, despite a huge hype. Nani apparently bagged the offer after the stupendous success of his 2012 film Eega.