Janhvi Kapoor Watches Pushpa, Has THIS To Say About Allu Arjun!

Bollywood diva Janhnvi Kapoor on Sunday (January 9) sprung a surprise on her fans as she posted a picture of Allu Arjun on her Instagram story. Sharing an intriguing picture of the leading man from the rural entertainer, the starlet wrote, "The Coolest Man In The World #Pushpa." Now that's some caption!

The talented actress also used the 'mind-blown' gif in the story.

Her appreciation post has surely exhilarated fans who are now eagerly waiting to see them together on the big screen. On the other hand, many are also waiting for his reaction to the knockout post of Janhvi Kapoor.

Here's Janhvi Kapoor's Story

Well, earlier, Bollywood's celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar too had shared his thoughts on the film and Allu Arjun's performance in it. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "ALLU ARJUN

@alluarjun in #pushpa !!!!! INCREDIBLE!!!! What stardom! What a performance!!!!!!"

The leading man, who noticed the tweet in no time replied saying, "K ji ... Thank you sooo much. Heart warming to know that u felt that way . Thank you for all the love."

Allu Arjun's Tollywood counterpart Mahesh Babu too had praised the film and the actor's intense performance as Pushpa Raj. The Superstar had tweeted, ".@alluarjun as Pushpa is stunning, original and sensational... a stellar act @aryasukku proves again that his cinema is raw, rustic and brutally honest... a class apart. @ThisIsDSP what can I say.. you're a rock star!! Congrats to the entire team of @MythriOfficial. Proud of you guys!"

Coming back to Janhvi Kapoor, the diva has a slate of impressive projects lined up including Milli, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Good Luck Jerry and Mr & Mrs Mahi. As for Allu Arjun, he is busy prepping for Pushpa's sequel, Pushpa: The Rule which will go on floors in February and have a worldwide release in December this year.