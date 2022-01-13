Josh Community Creator Meghana Sunil Is A Talent To Watch Out For!

India's most engaging short video app Josh has been setting new benchmarks in the market of content creation. Within a short span of time, it has become numero uno in the content creation space with its refreshing approach and imaginative ideas. It ticks all the boxes when it comes to entertaining the audience.

Besides this, Josh has given India's diverse talent an ideal platform where they can let their creative juices flow and make a mark for themselves. With some of the biggest collaborations in the country, this fastest growing Indian app has proven time and again that they are here to rule over the world of content.

When it comes to the pool of talent on this platform, one name which has been generating a lot of buzz is that of famous child artist Meghana Sunil. Known as one of the top content creators in the Josh Telugu community, this bright kid is also a YouTuber and a dancer.

With 1.5 M fans and 8.5 M hearts on Josh app, Meghana has been striking the right chord with the audience. She has featured in commercials for brands like South India shopping mall and Dabur Chyawanprash with South star Nagarjuna and has been a part of Nischal education ad film and government educational ad film.

Meghana wooed the viewers with her impressive acting chops as the main protagonist Gundamma in the popular Zee Telugu soap Gundamma Katha. The show bagged the Best Serial Award on that platform. The young girl is a recipient of many awards including the Best Child Actress at the Vedhika Telugu Nandi Awards. She was announced as the brand ambassador of Alliance International Club and was also bestowed with the Best Actress award by them. Meghana also lauded by the Telugu TV and technicians association.

Speaking about her upcoming lineup of projects, Meghana has some interesting film projects in her kitty which include F3, Mukhachitram, Gunde Katha Vintata, 11:11 and Hidimba. In short, this small wonder is 'Chota packet bada dhamaka.'

In Meghana's journey towards stardom, Josh has given her wings to fly high and achieve her dreams!