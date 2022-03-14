Josh Community Creator Tiru Is A Talent To Watch Out For In Tollywood

India's short video app Josh has gained immense popularity within a short span of time. It has conquered the content creation space with its super refreshing and bold approach. Be it creating a buzz with its trending viral videos belonging to multiple genres and languages, or joining hands with some of the most popular brands in the country to create some smashing content, Josh has been hitting the ball straight out of the park.

Besides all these achievements, this 'Made In India' app has turned out to be the numero uno platform when it comes to introducing new talents to the world, and giving them an opportunity to make their dreams come true.

Speaking about the pool of talent on this app, one name which has caught everyone's attention is that of Tiru. One of the top content creators in the Telugu community, Tiru's engaging videos are a hit with the audience. In fact, one of his videos even helped a person to reunite with his family after six years. Tiru has starred in the Kannada film Wifi. The immensely talented guy has also signed two projects in the Telugu film industry.

Have a look at Tiru's Instagram page.

With 5.1 M fans and 28.6 hearts on Josh app, Tiru strike the right chord with the viewers who have been showering him with lot of love and appreciation.

Tiru is gearing up to take the big screen by storm and Josh is helping him to reach his destination in the most creative way!

Don't miss Tiru's amazing videos on Josh app:

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/df5e6655-6c80-4555-aeb1-293e7ba802d2