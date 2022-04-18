Josh Content Creator Rushitha Is A Future Star In Making & Her Entertaining Videos Are A Proof

When it comes to short video apps, DailyHunt's Josh has taken the content creation industry by storm with its span-new approach and pool of new talent. Within a short period of time, the app has climbed the ladder and claimed the uno numero position in the market.

Be it treating the audience with trending viral videos belonging to multiple genres and languages or providing the perfect platform to rising talents to make their dreams come true, Josh has been in the limelight for all the right reasons.

The app has joined hands with some of the biggest brands in the country to create path-breaking content that struck a chord with the audience right from the word 'go'.

Have a look at Rushitha's Instagram page.

Speaking about the budding talent on this platform, one name which has caught everyone's attention is that of Rushitha. Known as one of the top content creators in the Josh Telugu community, she is an actress in the Telugu Film Industry and a YouTuber.

Rushitha starred as the second female lead in the Praneeth Pandaga directorial Thuglaq. She rose to fame with Abbavaram-Priyanka Jawalkar starrer SR Kalyanamandapam. She will next be seen playing the main lead in an upcoming movie.

With 65.4K fans and 223.9K hearts on Josh, Rushitha has garnered a solid fan base on the platform with her entertaining videos.

Rushitha has already started her journey towards achieving her starry dreams, and Josh is helping her to keep the spotlight on her in its own unique way.

Don't miss Rushitha's entertaining videos on Josh app.

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/cc450e5b-950e-40bf-8dcd-83b7078d6aef