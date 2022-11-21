    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Josh Music Artist StreetViolater Joins Hands With Josh For His Latest Single October 21st (UPIRI)

      By
      |
      streetviolator

      StreetViolater is a bilingual rapper and musician from Hyderabad, India. His musical venture started off as the lead vocalist for his band Street Mafia.

      The artist took the stage name 'StreetViolater' and continued his musical voyage as an Underground DJ. His first single 'My Stupid Wine' bubbled some traction and provided him the needed exposure in the underground Hip Hop Community.

      streetviolator2

      Furthermore, he consistently penned other songs such as "Livin' or we Dying" and "We Want Justice", making a mark in the Hip Hop Commonwealth of our country.

      streetviolator3

      He drew inspiration from his immediate surroundings, the violence and commotion in his neighborhood, the disparity of wealth in his country, the poorly regulated legislation, the drug abuse, and other issues affecting the proletarian part of our society.

      streetviolator4

      His first revolutionary track 'Rajyam' became an anthem for the public, in which he speaks about the inequality of wealth in our country, the poorly regulated law enforcement that is affecting the helpless and oppressed masses of our nation and other pressing issues that are haunting the general population.

      streetviolator5

      His remarkable track 'Rajyam 2.0' is about the education system in India, the corrupt politicians, the farmers of our nation, and other issues that need to be highlighted currently.

      streetviolator6

      He then released an EP called 'Maranam' explaining the four stages of life through his own experiences. Maranam means death and the song talks about the death of bad energy, the death of corrupted organizations, politics, media, celebrities, and the government.

      streetviolator6

      He then joined hands with Josh for his latest single 'October 21st (UPIRI)', which was released on 21st October 2022. The song reflects the life of an artist, when he was going through abandonment. Adding to that, he specifies that 'October 21st (UPIRI)' is not a break-up or love song, but art that defines the process of human life which makes growing up not that easy. You can listen to his new track here.

      streetviolator7

      The top Indian short video app is happy to support Josh music creator StreetViolater in his journey of speaking up for the ones who don't have a voice, through music.

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X