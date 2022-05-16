Josh: Winners Of #mamamahesha Challenge Watch Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata On Big Screen

India's most popular short video app Josh has been ruling people's hearts with its viral content belonging to diverse genres and languages. Be it feasting on entertaining videos of your favourite creators, uploading your own cool content or participating in amazing challenges, there's something in store for everyone on this desi app. No wonder, within a short span of time, Josh has emerged as the numero uno in the field of content creation.

Recently, this 'Made In India' app hosted a challenge titled #mamamahesha. This activity was executed in collaboration with the audio label Saregama for Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh's Telugu hit Sarkaru Vaari Paata which hit the theatrical screens on May 12.

To participate in this funky challenge, top Josh creators had to shake a leg to the popular 'Ma Ma Mahesha' song and upload their videos on Josh.

Watch the #MamaMahesha challenge videos

Top 40 creators who created the best dance videos were selected and given a chance to watch Sarkaru Vaari Paata on the big screen. The top 10 creators who belonged to Vizag, received multiplex theatre tickets. On the other hand, the rest 30 creators got an opportunity to watch the film in a special preview theatre at LV Prasad Digital Film lab in Hyderabad. Overall, the winners enjoyed a 'seeti-maar' experience; all thanks to Josh and Saregama.

Want to participate in awesome challenges and win such filmy prizes? Then join the Josh app right away