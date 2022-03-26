Jr NTR Breaks Silence On Rumours Of Tiff And Rivalry With Ram Charan, Gives Out Explosive Statement!

RRR is trending big time on social media. Fans have been showering praises on the performances of the leading men Ram Charan and Jr NTR and most importantly, their bromance in each combination sequence. For those who haven't watched the film yet, Tarak and Charan play the roles of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju respectively in RRR.

The period action drama is set in pre-independence India and is a fictional take on the younger days of the celebrated revolutionaries. The film is being highly discussed on social media, thanks to its terrific theatrical run and whopping box office collection and amid the hullabaloo, what has also caught the attention of netizens is Jr NTR's shocking statement on his rivalry with his RRR co-star and good friend Ram Charan.

Accepting that there has been rivalry among their families (the NTR and Mega family) for at least 30-35 years, Tarak during his interaction with film critic Anupama Chopra for Film Companion, asserted that their competition is positive as they share a warm camaraderie in real life. The actor was quoted as saying, "Two actors coming from different families. I don't know if I should say this or not, but there (have been) 30-35 odd years of rivalry between the families and today we're doing this film, We are rivals, but we are good friends too. So our rivalry is very positive."

Calling RRR a trendsetter, Jr NTR stated that big collaboration needs to happen in every industry. "When was the last big collaboration between two big stars in Hindi? Karan Arjun? But now we see this cross-pollination happening and this needs to happen", he added.

Let us tell you that for years, there were rumours that the two actors were not on talking terms, however, things changed for good when SS Rajamouli decided to rope them in for his magnum opus RRR and they both finally let bygones be bygones.