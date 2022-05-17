Jr NTR Fans Are In For A Double Treat On The Actor's Birthday

Jr NTR is one of the power-packed actors Telugu cinema has. The actor comes with nothing but exuberance in action, dance, and emotion. The actor is widely acknowledged for his capabilities and sheer talent.

His latest multistarrer with Ram Charan, RRR, directed by Rajamouli has created a record of all time worldwide. While Ram Charan has moved on to take part in the filming of his upcoming venture, Jr NTR joined hands with none other than the nation's sensational director, Prashant Neel.

While the movie with Prashant Neel is yet to hit the floors, the actor's fans are up for a piece of even bigger news, a double bonanza, reportedly.

If the latest news is anything to go by, there will be not one but two updates on May 20, Jr NTR's birthday about his upcoming films- #NTR30 and #NTR31.

An account, Bhesshma Talks posted on Twitter about the same. Fans are pretty excited about the updates and are eagerly waiting for Jr NTR's next.

Jr NTR 30 is a romantic comedy-drama directed by Koratala Siva. The movie is bankrolled by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Mikkilineni Sudhakar jointly. Thaman was roped in for composing music for the film. Jr NTR 31 is going to be a high-octane action entertainer by Prashant Neel.