Jr NTR Fans Are In For A Double Treat On The Actor's Birthday
Jr NTR is one of the power-packed actors Telugu cinema has. The actor comes with nothing but exuberance in action, dance, and emotion. The actor is widely acknowledged for his capabilities and sheer talent.
His latest multistarrer with Ram Charan, RRR, directed by Rajamouli has created a record of all time worldwide. While Ram Charan has moved on to take part in the filming of his upcoming venture, Jr NTR joined hands with none other than the nation's sensational director, Prashant Neel.
While
the
movie
with
Prashant
Neel
is
yet
to
hit
the
floors,
the
actor's
fans
are
up
for
a
piece
of
even
bigger
news,
a
double
bonanza,
reportedly.
If the latest news is anything to go by, there will be not one but two updates on May 20, Jr NTR's birthday about his upcoming films- #NTR30 and #NTR31.
An account, Bhesshma Talks posted on Twitter about the same. Fans are pretty excited about the updates and are eagerly waiting for Jr NTR's next.
Double Confirmed ✅✅✅#NTR30 #NTR31 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— 𝐁𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐚 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐬 (@BheeshmaTalks) May 17, 2022
Jr NTR 30 is a romantic comedy-drama directed by Koratala Siva. The movie is bankrolled by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Mikkilineni Sudhakar jointly. Thaman was roped in for composing music for the film. Jr NTR 31 is going to be a high-octane action entertainer by Prashant Neel.