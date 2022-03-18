Jr NTR Had THIS Wish While Shooting For RRR!

Maverick director SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR is slated for release on March 25 and the promotions are currently underway. The leading actors of the period drama Ram Charan and Jr NTR were recently spotted heading off to Dubai for the remaining promotions of their upcoming film.

Notably, RRR was earlier slated to release on January 7 and the team members including the aforementioned actors, Rajamouli and Alia Bhatt (RRR's leading lady) were seen promoting the film incessantly across India, until they took a break after the postponement announcement. They kick-started the promotions yet again, but this time Alia's absence was evident. Having said that, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli have been entertaining the audiences and fans with their chit-chats.

What has now caught the attention of netizens is Tarak's 'serious' wish ofn directing Rajamouli while the latter acts. Apparently, during his interaction with director Anil Ravipudi, the actor shared that he wanted to work behind the camera and make Rajamouli act during RRR's shoot. He said in Telugu which translates to, "While shooting RRR, there were occasions when I wanted to go that side (behind the camera) and Rajamouli garu come this side (acting)." Well, his wish is being highly talked about on social media, along with his other one-liners and jests, and we hope his dream of directing Rajamouli comes true, later if not now.

Made on a huge canvas, RRR will also feature Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn in a key role. Well, RRR fever has gripped the entire country and seems like it will break all records with its release on March 25. The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments. Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Shriya Saran, Arun Sagar, Rajeev Kanakala and Rahul Ramakrishna are the supporting cast of the entertainer.