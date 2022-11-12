Jr NTR's New Fiery Look Raises Speculation; Is It For His Next NTR 30? Fans React

Young Tiger Jr NTR became a pan-India star with RRR. Regarded as one of the biggest cine stars in Tollywood, Jr NTR enjoys a massive fan following given his outstanding performance and screen presences. Many fans have been waiting for an update on his upcoming, untitled NTR 30 with Koratala Siva. And now, the actor's latest social media post is creating buzz, leaving his fans wondering if the post is referring to his next movie.

Taking to his Instagram account on Friday (November 11), Jr NTR shared a stylish snap of him after getting a makeover from celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim. The pic that has now gone viral raises speculation that the actor's new look is for NTR 30. Aalim Hakim, who is a popular hair and beauty celebrity stylist, too, posted a short video clip of Jr NTR, who looks edgy in a new haircut.

He captioned his post, "Man Of Masses...A New Day , A New Vibe ... A New Style." He also dropped a few fire and cheer emoticons and tagged the actor. Tarak is seen in the video dressed in denim and adding some funk to his look with a pair of colourful sunglasses. He moves slowly towards the camera in a stylish swag, while impressing all his fans. Take a look at the video here

Soon, the comment section was filled with fans expressing their excitement about Tarak's new look. "Man of the masses," one fan wrote, while another said, "#baadshah movie vibes."One fan's comment read, "From his debut to this day, probably one of the best transformation for any star," while another one said, "Baadhshah is back". Meanwhile, many dropped fire and red-heart emojis. However, the standout comment came from Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who wrote, 'angaar,' followed by a couple of fire emojis, for the mass hero.

There is speculation that Jr NTR's new makeover is for his next big project, NTR 30, as the makers of the highly anticipated film announced a few days ago that the film's pre-production is underway. While they have also informed that shooting might begin next month or in January 2023. NTR's 30th film is slated to come out in theaters during Dussehra 2023.

NTR 30 will be the actor's first film after the success of RRR. Tarak's performance was highly praised by audiences across the globe. Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR also starred Ram Charan as the main lead. Speaking workwise, Tarak also has KGF's director Prashanth Neel's film in the pipeline, and he is also in talks to star in Buchi Babu Sana's film.