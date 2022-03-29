Jr NTR Thanks RRR Team For Their Contribution To The Film’s Success; Read The Sweet Note

SS Rajamouli's film RRR is breaking several records at the box office. The Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer has collected Rs 488 Crore worldwide (gross) in its first weekend, and it is all set to make big numbers by the end of its first week. Well, the RRR team is extremely happy and overwhelmed with the response to their pan-India film.

The film's lead actor Jr NTR recently shared a gratitude note for his RRR team and thanked them for being a part of a successful journey. Taarak shared a note on Twitter and wrote, "I'm touched beyond words..."

The actor's note read, "Thank You! All of you heaped praises on RRR and showered us with love since the film's release. I would like to take a moment to thank everyone who made RRR, a landmark film in my career, possible. Thank you Jakkanna (SS Rajamouli) for inspiring me to give my best. You truly brought out the best in me and made me feel like water, versatile. You pushed me as an actor and made me mould into my character and all his layers with great ease and conviction."

Jr NTR also thanked his co-star and friend Ram Charan for adding fire to his water. Moreover, he also feels blessed to work with Ajay Devgn. On the other, the actor also penned some beautiful words for Alia Bhatt, who played Sita in RRR. He wrote, "Charan, my brother, I can't imagine acting in RRR without you... No one else could have done justice to the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju. Not only RRR but Bheem would have been incomplete without you. Thank you for being the fire to my water. It was an honour to work with the legendary Ajay Sir and I will greatly cherish this memory forever. Alia, you're a powerhouse of an actor and have added incredible strength to the film with your presence. Keep soaring."

Jr NTR also mentioned each and every foreign cast member, writer Vijayendra Prasad and other technicians for their contribution to the magnum opus. While concluding his note, the Tollywood actor stated, "I would like to thank my fans from the bottom of my heart. Your unconditional love and support fuelled me to give my best even in the most challenging times of COVID-19. I promise to entertain you all with many more films... Love, Jr NTR."

Talking about RRR, the film was released on March 25, 2022 in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.