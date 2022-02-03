Jr NTR To Play A Sportsman In Uppena Fame Buchi Babu Sana's Next?

Earlier in an interview, Jr NTR had revealed that he will start working on directors Koratala Siva and Prashanth Neel's films soon after he completes RRR. Well now, looks like the actor has added one more film to the list, as we hear that he is teaming up with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana for a sports drama.

Reportedly, their collaboration will be officially announced very soon. It is to be noted that his upcoming films are yet to be launched, and if the latest grapevine is anything to go by, his projects with Koratala Siva and Buchi Babu Sana will be launched shortly. It is being said that Jr NTR has decided to keep Prashanth Neel's project on halt for some time, owing to the director's tight schedule for Prabhas' Salaar. In the Buchi Babu Sana directorial, Jr NTR will reportedly be playing the role of a Kabbadi player. Apparently, the director is crafting a film high on emotions and drama, the fusion of which will be amalgamated into the theme of sports. The actor will commence shooting for the sports drama once he wraps up Koratala Siva's project.

A few days back, reports were rife that Janhvi Kapoor will be making her debut with the project. However, an official confirmation about her inclusion in the film is awaited. The highly anticipated film will be backed by Mythri Movie Makers.

Nevertheless, Jr NTR is trending big time on social media, all thanks to the latest announcement of team RRR regarding the film's release. Directed by SS Rajamouli and co-starring Ram Charan, the film will hit the cinemas on March 25.

On a related note, Jr NTR had recently confirmed that his project with Koratala Siva will release this year. On the other hand, his project with Prashanth Neel will mostly go on floors around October or November, according to him.