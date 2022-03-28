Jr NTR To Play The Lead Role In T Series' Next Project; Official Announcemet Soon?

Jr NTR, the popular star is currently in a high with the massive success of his latest release, RRR. The versatile actor's performance as Komuram Bheem in the SS Rajamouli directorial has been equally loved by both the audiences and critics. As per the reports, Jr NTR is now all set to announce his first Hindi film, very soon.

According to the latest reports from believable sources, the RRR actor has signed the upcoming project, which is bankrolled by the prestigious banner, T Series. The movie, which is touted to be a mass masala flick, will be simultaneously made in Telugu and Hindi languages. If things follow as planned, Jr NTR and T Series might officially announce the project on social media, very soon.

In that case, the upcoming T Series project will mark Jr NTR's first independent project in Hindi cinema. The talented actor has already carved a massive fan base for himself across the country with his stellar performance in RRR. With the new bilingual project, Jr NTR will be able to cement his position as a bankable pan-Indian hero.

As reported earlier, Jr NTR will be next joining hands with the popular filmmaker Koratala Siva for his 31st outing in Telugu cinema. The project, which is currently in the initial stages of production, has been tentatively titled NTR 30. A major announcement on the rest of the cast and crew of the project, which is expected to go on floors in a couple of months, is expected to be out soon.

After wrapping up NTR 30, the RRR star will join hands with Prashath Neel, the director of the KGF Franchise and Salaar, for his next. The project, which is tentatively titled NTR 31, is expected to start rolling by the final quarter of 2022.