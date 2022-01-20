Junior Artist Jyothi Reddy Dies In Train Accident

Telugu junior artist Jyothi Reddy, who previously appeared in one of the songs of Allu Arjun's Pushpa as a dancer, reportedly died in a train accident. She was 26.

The mishap occurred in the early hours of Tuesday (January 18) at the Shadnagar railway station. According to reports, Reddy was travelling from Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) to Kachiguda (Telangana), however, she allegedly slept and got off at the wrong railway station (Shadnagar). Soon after realizing the same, she tried to board the moving train but fell down between the platform and the railway track. Railway officials rushed her to a nearby private hospital, where she was declared dead.

Meanwhile, the junior artist's family and friends suspect foul play in the incident. Expressing concern over Reddy's death, the family has demanded CCTV footage of the accident, however, police have reportedly stated that there were no cameras at the Shadnagar railway station.

Jyothi had also been a part of a few Tollywood films.