Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal Day 1 Box Office Collection: Mints Rs 8-10 Cr

Kaathu
Vaakula
Rendu
Kadhal,
a
Tamil
comedy
drama
starring
immensely
talented
actors
Vijay
Sethupathi,
Samantha,
and
Nayanthara
in
the
lead
roles
released
in
theatres
the
other
day.
The
film
is
directed
by
Vignesh
Shivan
and
it
opened
to
mixed
reviews.
Consequently,
the
film
got
off
to
a
moderate
start
at
the
box
office
as
it
made
around
Rs
8-10
crores
gross
on
its
opening
day.
Kaathu
Vaakula
Rendu
Kadhal
Day
1
Box
Office
Collection:
Tamil
Nadu:
6
to
8
Crore
Gross
Rest
Of
World:
1
to
2
Crore
Gross
Total
world
Wide:
8
to
10
Crore
Gross
Kaathu
Vaakula
Rendu
Kadhal
posted
decent
numbers
in
its
forte,
Tamil
Nadu.
The
film
has
made
around
Rs
6-8
crores
gross
in
Tamil
Nadu
on
its
opening
day.
But
the
film
struggled
big
time
in
the
twin
Telugu
states.
The
lackluster
promotional
campaign
could
be
considered
the
main
reason
behind
the
film's
dismal
performance
in
Andhra
Pradesh
and
Telangana.
With
just
about
moderate
reviews,
it
would
be
interesting
to
see
how
Kaathu
Vaakula
Rendu
Kadhal
would
fare
at
the
box
office
over
the
weekend.
A
strong
opening
weekend
is
needed
for
the
film
to
register
encouraging
theatrical
returns
in
its
full
run.
The
comedy
drama
is
directed
by
Vignesh
Shivan
and
it
is
produced
by
Nayanthara,
Vignesh
Shivan,
and
SS
Lakit
Kumar.