Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal Day 1 Box Office Collection: Mints Rs 8-10 Cr

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, a Tamil comedy drama starring immensely talented actors Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha, and Nayanthara in the lead roles released in theatres the other day. The film is directed by Vignesh Shivan and it opened to mixed reviews. Consequently, the film got off to a moderate start at the box office as it made around Rs 8-10 crores gross on its opening day.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal Day 1 Box Office Collection:

Tamil Nadu: 6 to 8 Crore Gross

Rest Of World: 1 to 2 Crore Gross

Total world Wide: 8 to 10 Crore Gross

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal posted decent numbers in its forte, Tamil Nadu. The film has made around Rs 6-8 crores gross in Tamil Nadu on its opening day. But the film struggled big time in the twin Telugu states. The lackluster promotional campaign could be considered the main reason behind the film's dismal performance in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

With just about moderate reviews, it would be interesting to see how Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal would fare at the box office over the weekend. A strong opening weekend is needed for the film to register encouraging theatrical returns in its full run.

The comedy drama is directed by Vignesh Shivan and it is produced by Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, and SS Lakit Kumar.