Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu Blessed With A Baby Boy: Report

Popular actress Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are reportedly blessed with a baby boy today (April 19). After learning about the arrival of 'little prince', the actress' fans started congratulating the couple on social media. It has to be noted that the actress has not yet officially announced the news on her social media handle.

A few days ago, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu shared a few pictures of their maternity shoot on their Instagram handles.Let us tell you, Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu in October 2020 amid the pandemic in Mumbai.

The couple must be on cloud nine after welcoming their first child. Talking about the actress' upcoming projects, she will next be seen in Acharya opposite Chiranjeevi. The film also stars Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. She is also a part of couple of Tamil films such as Karungaapiyam and Ghosty. Moreover, Kajal Aggarwal will also be seen in a Hindi film Uma.

Filmibeat congratulates Kajal and Gautam on the birth of their first child!