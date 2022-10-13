Kajal Aggarwal To Play A Role In Raghava Lawrence's Horror Film Chandramukhi 2 By Director P Vasu?

Kajal Aggarwal, who got hitched to her long-time beau Gautam Kitchlu is now a proud mom. The actress, who took a gap from work to get back to normalcy is now gearing up to do more work post her pregnancy. The chirpy actress, who earlier signed Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan prior to her wedding to Kitchlu is now back on the sets of the Shankar directorial, which began after a brief hiatus. The actress is also doing a couple of south films.

According to the latest buzz, Kajal Aggarwal has been approached for a crucial role in Raghava Lawrence's upcoming horror franchise, Chandramukhi 2. If the rumour is to be believed, Kajal will star in the second horror film after a Tamil web special show Live Telecast, which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Written and directed by P Vasu, who helmed Chandramukhi with Rajinikanth back in 2005, the sequel stars Anushka Shetty, Raadhika Sarathkumar, and Vadivelu among others in crucial roles. Earlier, Raghava Lawrence took to his Twitter handle and shared a few pics of him seeking the blessings of Superstar Rajinikanth, on the occasion of the film's commencement. He reportedly worked out in the gym to tone his body for the film.

The entire cast is yet to be announced but the filming of Chandramukhi 2 is currently on. Music director MM Keeravani is scoring the background music and tunes for the film. RD Rajasekhar is roped in as the cinematographer of the film and Thotta Tharani will work as the production designer.