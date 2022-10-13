Kajal Aggarwal To Play A Role In Raghava Lawrence's Horror Film Chandramukhi 2 By Director P Vasu?

Kajal
Aggarwal,
who
got
hitched
to
her
long-time
beau
Gautam
Kitchlu
is
now
a
proud
mom.
The
actress,
who
took
a
gap
from
work
to
get
back
to
normalcy
is
now
gearing
up
to
do
more
work
post
her
pregnancy.
The
chirpy
actress,
who
earlier
signed
Indian
2
with
Kamal
Haasan
prior
to
her
wedding
to
Kitchlu
is
now
back
on
the
sets
of
the
Shankar
directorial,
which
began
after
a
brief
hiatus.
The
actress
is
also
doing
a
couple
of
south
films.
According
to
the
latest
buzz,
Kajal
Aggarwal
has
been
approached
for
a
crucial
role
in
Raghava
Lawrence's
upcoming
horror
franchise,
Chandramukhi
2.
If
the
rumour
is
to
be
believed,
Kajal
will
star
in
the
second
horror
film
after
a
Tamil
web
special
show
Live
Telecast,
which
is
streaming
on
Disney+
Hotstar.
Written
and
directed
by
P
Vasu,
who
helmed
Chandramukhi
with
Rajinikanth
back
in
2005,
the
sequel
stars
Anushka
Shetty,
Raadhika
Sarathkumar,
and
Vadivelu
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
Earlier,
Raghava
Lawrence
took
to
his
Twitter
handle
and
shared
a
few
pics
of
him
seeking
the
blessings
of
Superstar
Rajinikanth,
on
the
occasion
of
the
film's
commencement.
He
reportedly
worked
out
in
the
gym
to
tone
his
body
for
the
film.
The
entire
cast
is
yet
to
be
announced
but
the
filming
of
Chandramukhi
2
is
currently
on.
Music
director
MM
Keeravani
is
scoring
the
background
music
and
tunes
for
the
film.
RD
Rajasekhar
is
roped
in
as
the
cinematographer
of
the
film
and
Thotta
Tharani
will
work
as
the
production
designer.