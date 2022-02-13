Kalaavathi: Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh's Romantic Number From Sarkaru Vaari Paata Wins The Internet

Kalaavathi, the highly anticipated first single from the upcoming Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata is finally out. The romantic number that features Mahesh Babu and leading lady Keerthy Suresh was released a day in advance after it was leaked online. Kalaavathi song has thoroughly impressed both the Telugu cinema audiences and music lovers and is winning the internet now.

The first single of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is a romantic melody with a classical touch, is composed by celebrated musician S Thaman and sung by renowned singer Sid Sriram. Ananta Sriram has penned the lyrics for the Kalaavathi song. Mahesh Babu is now winning hearts with his ultimate romantic avathar in the beautifully shot song video.

Watch Kalaavathi song here:

Sarkaru Vaari Paata's Kalaavathi Song Video Leaked Online

Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which marks Mahesh Babu's third collaboration with director Parasuram Petla, is touted to be an out and out action thriller narrated in a romantic backdrop. Keerthy Suresh is playing the role of Mahesh Babu's love interest in the film which is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners. R Madhi is the director of photography. Marthand K Venkatesh handles the editing. AS Prakash has headed the art department of the project, which is slated to hit the theatres on May 12, 2022.